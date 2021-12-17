Registration was successful!
Four Children Died Following London Apartment Building Fire
Four Children Died Following London Apartment Building Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four children died after a fire outbreak in a residential building in the London Borough of Sutton, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on...
2021-12-17T07:48+0000
2021-12-17T07:54+0000
london
fire
uk
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house and brought four young children out of the property... All four children were removed to hospital where, tragically and despite the efforts of all involved, they were pronounced deceased," the LFB said in a statement.LFB also said that eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze.The fire has been localized and its cause is being investigated.
The bit I don’t get is that’s there no mention of the adults/ parents and the Police investigation.
The bit I don't get is that's there no mention of the adults/ parents and the Police investigation.
london, fire, uk

Four Children Died Following London Apartment Building Fire

07:48 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 07:54 GMT 17.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four children died after a fire outbreak in a residential building in the London Borough of Sutton, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Thursday.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house and brought four young children out of the property... All four children were removed to hospital where, tragically and despite the efforts of all involved, they were pronounced deceased," the LFB said in a statement.
LFB also said that eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze.
The fire has been localized and its cause is being investigated.
Popular comments
The bit I don’t get is that’s there no mention of the adults/ parents and the Police investigation.
Tom One
17 December, 11:19 GMT
The bit I don't get is that's there no mention of the adults/ parents and the Police investigation.
Tom One
17 December, 11:19 GMT
Tom One
17 December, 11:19 GMT
