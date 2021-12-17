https://sputniknews.com/20211217/florida-man-sentenced-to-over-5-years-for-assault-during-us-capitol-breach-1091616065.html

Florida Man Sentenced to Over 5 Years for Assault During US Capitol Breach

Robert Palmer’s 63-month sentence is the longest for a defendant on charges related to the Capitol breach. He is also the first defendant to be sentenced on the charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous or deadly weapon, the release said.Palmer threw a wooden plank at US Capitol Police and Washington Metropolitan Police and then sprayed them with a fire extinguisher that he later also threw at them during the events at the Capitol on January 6, the release added.More than 700 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol Breach, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.

