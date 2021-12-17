https://sputniknews.com/20211217/fans-of-jung-ho-yeon-express-concern-about-her-health-after-squid-game-success-1091649540.html

Fans of Jung Ho-yeon Express Concern About Her Health After 'Squid Game' Success

The actress shot to international fame for her portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game." 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

Netizens are worried about the health of the model and actress Jung Ho-yeon after she posted several photos on Instagram on 17 showing her looking skinnier than before. In Jung's own words, she weighed 49kg when the promotion campaign for "Squid Game" started but she's since lost 4kg because she apparently doesn't have time to eat properly due to the tight schedule, which is fully booked until February 2022. After the success of the South Korean Netflix drama, the most-watched series on the platform to date, she has been busy with numerous events and dealing with her new international fame. On social media, her fans and followers have urged her to eat more. Jung Ho-yeon began her career as a model in 2013 and signed to Louis Vuitton in 2016. She became a global ambassador for the brand in 2021 following her break out role as Sae-byeok in Squid Game.

