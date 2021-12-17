Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/elon-musk-slams-lack-of-joy-reid-as-lobbyist-for-senator-karen-after-his-warren-tirade---1091595536.html
Elon Musk Slams '(Lack of)' Joy Reid as 'Lobbyist for Senator Karen' After His Warren Tirade
Elon Musk Slams '(Lack of)' Joy Reid as 'Lobbyist for Senator Karen' After His Warren Tirade
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit back at MSNBC's host Joy Reid for defending Senator Elizabeth Warren over his Twitter remarks aimed at her.
2021-12-17T08:42+0000
2021-12-17T08:42+0000
elon musk
elizabeth warren
spacex
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846050_0:0:2941:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_013bd1334d2f01efb7c4a08bdcc069c3.jpg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit back at MSNBC's host Joy Reid for railing against him over his Twitter bickering with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.Musk went on Twitter to brand the cable television host “a lobbyist for Sen Karen" on Thursday for her defence of the Democratic senator.A day earlier, Reid had lashed out at Musk, calling him a freeloader, selfish and disrespectful, while accusing him of “misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes”."Elon Musk is the absolute worst," Reid told viewers in her regular segment in the "Reidout". The senator herself then joined the host to respond to the billionaire's “Senator Karen” tweet aimed at her after she had blasted the newly-declared Time magazine's "Person of the Year" as a freeloader”.Warren, who has been advocating raising taxes on the richest Americans' assets, rather than just their income, had tweeted on Monday that the SpaceX founder had take advantage of the US “rigged” tax code to dodge payments.The politician had also referenced a report by ProPublica, published in June, revealing that several US billionaires, such as Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, business magnate Warren Buffett, and Elon Musk paid little to no taxes.In reply, Musk, who is worth an estimated $251 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires estimate, quipped back on Twitter, “Stop projecting.”He linked his post to a Fox News opinion piece accusing Warren, who is white, of not being truthful about having Native American heritage.As Musk tweeted that Warren reminded him of “my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason”, he resorted to a pejorative slang term used to describe middle-aged white women, often racist.The eccentric billionaire also pointed out to Warren that he would “pay more taxes than any American in history this year".After this exchange, Warren had joined the MSNBC host to reiterate her insistence that Musk, “the world’s richest freeloader” had “a very thin skin".Elon Musk, according to Forbes, is estimated to owe the federal government at least $8.3 billion for 2021, based on his stock sales of nearly $13 billion through 13 December.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/worlds-richest-freeloader-elizabeth-warren-claps-back-at-elon-musk-for-senator-karen-tweet-1091572705.html
US mainstream culture is dickhead culture, also known as penishead culture. The media in the US has sermon character, it is more of a programming tool for the filthy rich than an infomation channel for the people.
0
The real issue is not how much tax you pay, but how much the government collect, what they can spend it on and being held accountable for waste, kind of like regular business and regular households manage their money. Guys like Musk would rather hand their tax money over to charity which is a murky world and doesn't serve the needy anymore. Solve the government spending problem and people will feel easier about paying their fair share in taxes.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846050_146:0:2761:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_505c92c6d8ac4653fa85bfda063da0dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, elizabeth warren, spacex, tesla

Elon Musk Slams '(Lack of)' Joy Reid as 'Lobbyist for Senator Karen' After His Warren Tirade

08:42 GMT 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeCEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Testifying for a second day, Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would.
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Testifying for a second day, Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have been bickering on Twitter since the Democratic senator aimed a verbal barrage at Time magazine's newly-declared "Person of the Year," tweeting, "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit back at MSNBC's host Joy Reid for railing against him over his Twitter bickering with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Musk went on Twitter to brand the cable television host “a lobbyist for Sen Karen" on Thursday for her defence of the Democratic senator.
A day earlier, Reid had lashed out at Musk, calling him a freeloader, selfish and disrespectful, while accusing him of “misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes”.
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
Yesterday, 12:11 GMT
"Elon Musk is the absolute worst," Reid told viewers in her regular segment in the "Reidout". The senator herself then joined the host to respond to the billionaire's “Senator Karen” tweet aimed at her after she had blasted the newly-declared Time magazine's "Person of the Year" as a freeloader”.
Warren, who has been advocating raising taxes on the richest Americans' assets, rather than just their income, had tweeted on Monday that the SpaceX founder had take advantage of the US “rigged” tax code to dodge payments.
The politician had also referenced a report by ProPublica, published in June, revealing that several US billionaires, such as Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, business magnate Warren Buffett, and Elon Musk paid little to no taxes.
In reply, Musk, who is worth an estimated $251 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires estimate, quipped back on Twitter, “Stop projecting.”
He linked his post to a Fox News opinion piece accusing Warren, who is white, of not being truthful about having Native American heritage.
As Musk tweeted that Warren reminded him of “my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason”, he resorted to a pejorative slang term used to describe middle-aged white women, often racist.
“Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” wrote Elon Musk.
The eccentric billionaire also pointed out to Warren that he would “pay more taxes than any American in history this year".
After this exchange, Warren had joined the MSNBC host to reiterate her insistence that Musk, “the world’s richest freeloader” had “a very thin skin".
"But you know the part that makes me angry about this? It’s on behalf of every public schoolteacher, every waitress, every computer programmer, every street cleaner who actually paid taxes and that means they paid more than Elon Musk did in federal income taxes. And that’s just not right. And it means the system is broken," fumed Warren.
Elon Musk, according to Forbes, is estimated to owe the federal government at least $8.3 billion for 2021, based on his stock sales of nearly $13 billion through 13 December.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
US mainstream culture is dickhead culture, also known as penishead culture. The media in the US has sermon character, it is more of a programming tool for the filthy rich than an infomation channel for the people.
msmike stivic
17 December, 12:11 GMT
000000
The real issue is not how much tax you pay, but how much the government collect, what they can spend it on and being held accountable for waste, kind of like regular business and regular households manage their money. Guys like Musk would rather hand their tax money over to charity which is a murky world and doesn't serve the needy anymore. Solve the government spending problem and people will feel easier about paying their fair share in taxes.
RRokenbok
17 December, 12:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:39 GMTUS Schools Cancel Classes on 17 Dec Over Threats of Bombings, Shooting on TikTok
09:23 GMTDemonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
08:46 GMT'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
08:44 GMTFrance Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says
08:42 GMTElon Musk Slams '(Lack of)' Joy Reid as 'Lobbyist for Senator Karen' After His Warren Tirade
08:37 GMTTurkish Lira Dips to 16 Per Dollar as Central Bank Lowers Interest Rate, Trading Data Shows
08:01 GMTNATO Leaves Unanswered All Deescalation Proposals Previously Made by Moscow, Diplomat Says
07:55 GMTEx-Parliamentarian Moves Indian Supreme Court Over Disruption of Friday Prayers in Gurugram
07:50 GMTOver 60,000 Interpreters, US Visa Applicants Remain in Afghanistan, Reports Say
07:48 GMTFour Children Died Following London Apartment Building Fire
07:40 GMTBoJo Accused of Attending No 10 'Party' to Toast 'Beating Back the Virus' During First UK Lockdown
07:09 GMTUK Tory Party Chairman Says 'Fed Up' Voters 'Gave us a Kicking' as Lib Dems Win North Shropshire
06:58 GMTAnd Just Like That... Chris Noth Denies Sexually Assaulting Two Women
06:47 GMTNorwegians Increasingly Positive About Growing Immigration, Survey Finds
06:44 GMTKylian Mbappe Reveals His Goal of the Season for PSG
06:40 GMTIndian Lawmaker Stokes Controversy as He Says 'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It'
06:27 GMTNorway Expects High Investment Levels Into Shelf Oil and Gas Despite Green Push
06:12 GMTRussia Seeks to Reconnect Afgan Banks to SWIFT Payment System
05:45 GMTUK Slams 'Not Effective or Proportionate' French Travel Ban on Britons Over Omicron Fears
05:29 GMTCourt Issues Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone Over Fatal Rust Shooting