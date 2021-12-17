Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/denmark-first-eu-country-to-authorise-anti-covid-pill-amid-record-spread-1091589930.html
Denmark First EU Country to Authorise Anti-COVID Pill Amid Record Spread
Denmark First EU Country to Authorise Anti-COVID Pill Amid Record Spread
Denmark is currently suffering from a record COVID-19 wave amid a new Omicron strain, expected to become dominant already this week. The hope is for the molnupiravir pill to reduce the number of hospital admissions.
2021-12-17T05:20+0000
2021-12-17T05:20+0000
omicron covid strain
denmark
news
europe
merck
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091052782_0:0:2268:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_011be3c51b9a1f1035a39a379313ceb3.jpg
Denmark has become the first EU country to use the US drugmaker Merck's anti-COVID pill molnupiravir to treat at-risk patients with symptoms.The pill-based treatment, marketed under the name Lagevrio, was backed for emergency use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in mid-November, allowing individual EU countries to decide for themselves whether to use the pills even before they were formally authorised.Lagevrio has since been approved since November in the UK and is in the process of being approved in the US.Moll Harboe pledged that the effects and the side effects of the treatment would be closely monitored.However, the full results of the clinical trial released on 26 November by Merck were somewhat disappointing as they showed a much lower efficacy than earlier reports based on interim data. According to the preliminary results, the drug reduced the rate of hospitalisation and death for at-risk patients who took it shortly after infection by 30 percent, compared with the 50 percent stated before.Denmark is currently suffering from a record wave of COVID-19 cases and an outbreak of the new Omicron strain, expected to become the dominant strain in the Danish capital already this week.Also this week, every single day, a new daily infection record has been set, the State Serum Institute reported. On Thursday, a record 9,999 new cases were reported in a nation of 5.8 million. The previous record, set 24 hours earlier, was 8,773 new cases.As of now, 517 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital throughout Denmark, 61 of them in intensive care, which is the highest number since the previous peak of infection in February.“We hope that the treatment will help reduce the number of hospital admissions for patients at high risk of severe disease,” Moll Harboe said.Addressing the situation on Facebook, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote that infection levels are “unfortunately as expected, very, very high”. She also said hat she “is in no doubt” that new measures will be necessary to break transmission chains. Last but not least, she urged her fellow Danes to get a booster shot as soon as possible.At the moment, Denmark has a vaccination level of 77.1 percent, the highest in Scandinavia, and is in the process of administering third shots to the population.Previously, there have been speculations that the Omicron strain is less susceptible to vaccines. A fresh Norwegian report indicated that of those who got sick at a notorious Christmas party at Louise restaurant thrown by the renewable power company Scatec, which was subsequently dubbed a superspreader event as over 140 people got infected, most of the with the Omicron strain, wholly 98 percent were fully vaccinated, national broadcaster NRK reported.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/nordics-knocked-down-by-record-covid-19-infection-hospitalisation-rates-1091559970.html
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091052782_175:0:2268:1570_1920x0_80_0_0_8fb700e72dcf22975ff6eb4e86c1d730.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, merck, covid-19

Denmark First EU Country to Authorise Anti-COVID Pill Amid Record Spread

05:20 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / MERCK & CO INCA handout photo of an experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP
A handout photo of an experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / MERCK & CO INC
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Despite disappointing trial results, which reduced the rate of hospitalisation and death for at-risk patients by 30 percent instead of the 50 percent promised before, the Danish health authorities remains convinced that the benefits of the molnupiravir pill outweigh the risks, especially as the country continues to break infection records.
Denmark has become the first EU country to use the US drugmaker Merck's anti-COVID pill molnupiravir to treat at-risk patients with symptoms.
The pill-based treatment, marketed under the name Lagevrio, was backed for emergency use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in mid-November, allowing individual EU countries to decide for themselves whether to use the pills even before they were formally authorised.
Lagevrio has since been approved since November in the UK and is in the process of being approved in the US.

We are recommending the pill treatment because we believe that the benefits outweigh the harms for those patients who are most at risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19,” Kirstine Moll Harboe at the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. At the same time she said that the authorities were fully aware that the treatment was new and lacked knowledge about it.

Moll Harboe pledged that the effects and the side effects of the treatment would be closely monitored.
However, the full results of the clinical trial released on 26 November by Merck were somewhat disappointing as they showed a much lower efficacy than earlier reports based on interim data. According to the preliminary results, the drug reduced the rate of hospitalisation and death for at-risk patients who took it shortly after infection by 30 percent, compared with the 50 percent stated before.
FILE PHOTO: The National Institute of Public Health's new app Smittestopp (Infection Stop) for infection tracking is pictured, in Oslo, Norway April 16, 2020. Picture taken April 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Nordics Knocked Down by Record COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalisation Rates
Yesterday, 05:22 GMT
Denmark is currently suffering from a record wave of COVID-19 cases and an outbreak of the new Omicron strain, expected to become the dominant strain in the Danish capital already this week.
Also this week, every single day, a new daily infection record has been set, the State Serum Institute reported. On Thursday, a record 9,999 new cases were reported in a nation of 5.8 million. The previous record, set 24 hours earlier, was 8,773 new cases.
As of now, 517 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital throughout Denmark, 61 of them in intensive care, which is the highest number since the previous peak of infection in February.
“We hope that the treatment will help reduce the number of hospital admissions for patients at high risk of severe disease,” Moll Harboe said.
Addressing the situation on Facebook, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote that infection levels are “unfortunately as expected, very, very high”. She also said hat she “is in no doubt” that new measures will be necessary to break transmission chains. Last but not least, she urged her fellow Danes to get a booster shot as soon as possible.
At the moment, Denmark has a vaccination level of 77.1 percent, the highest in Scandinavia, and is in the process of administering third shots to the population.
Previously, there have been speculations that the Omicron strain is less susceptible to vaccines. A fresh Norwegian report indicated that of those who got sick at a notorious Christmas party at Louise restaurant thrown by the renewable power company Scatec, which was subsequently dubbed a superspreader event as over 140 people got infected, most of the with the Omicron strain, wholly 98 percent were fully vaccinated, national broadcaster NRK reported.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:20 GMTDenmark First EU Country to Authorise Anti-COVID Pill Amid Record Spread
05:00 GMTMassive Fire Leaves At Least 3 People Dead, 27 Critical in Japan's Osaka - Video
04:21 GMT'Boris Johnson, The Party is Over': UK Conservatives Lose North Shropshire By-Election to Lib Dems
03:56 GMTAutopsy Shows Ten Victims at Astroworld Festival Died of ‘Compression Asphyxia’ - Reports
03:40 GMTCalifornia Exodus: Study Shows Alarming Rate of Migration From Golden State to Somewhere Else
02:46 GMTWait Until 2022? Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’
02:36 GMTFederal Judge Issues Injunction in Texas vs. Biden Admin. Case Over Vaccine Mandate
01:41 GMTCongressional Panel Subpoenas Trump’s Adviser James ‘Phil’ Waldron to Testify
01:35 GMTBiden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
01:15 GMTHouse Speaker Pelosi Defends Congressmen's Rights to Trade Stock While in Office Amid Calls for Ban
01:10 GMTNY Times Hit Piece Confirms US Seeks to Demonize Ethiopia's Abiy for Peace With Eritrea, Experts Say
00:59 GMTUS Senate Confirms Career Diplomat Nicholas Burns to Be Next Ambassador to China
00:52 GMTPfizer Applies to Expand License of Its COVID-19 Vaccine for 12-15 Years Age Group
00:43 GMTWH Confirms Biden Plans to Run for Reelection as Harris Reveals They Haven't 'Talked About It'
00:39 GMTLeaders of EU Countries Unanimously Vote for Prolonging Russia Sanctions
00:37 GMTUS Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot
00:29 GMTBiden Says Omicron Variant Spreading in US, 'Going to Increase'
YesterdayFourteen House Republican Members Press New Twitter CEO on China's 'Malign Activity' Online
YesterdayBiden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families
YesterdayKim Kardashian Says She Regrets Asking Ye Not to Wear MAGA Cap