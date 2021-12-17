https://sputniknews.com/20211217/demonstrators-rally-in-tunisia-as-president-announces-referendum-and-future-elections-1091593342.html

Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections

Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections

On 14 December, President Kais Saied said that a referendum in Tunisia on constitutional reforms will take place on 25 July 2022, and parliamentary elections... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T09:23+0000

2021-12-17T09:23+0000

2021-12-17T09:23+0000

africa

tunis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091593317_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc387482fa7a12eb13afeedca781fff.jpg

Protesters are rallying against Tunisian President Kais Saied and his decision to freeze parliament until elections are held in December 2022.Earlier, Kais Said announced that Tunisia will hold a referendum in July 2022 on a new constitution. The president is a sharp critic of the existing constitution.In late July, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

desmond walmper Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

1

tunis

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections 2021-12-17T09:23+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, tunis, видео