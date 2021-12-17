Protesters are rallying against Tunisian President Kais Saied and his decision to freeze parliament until elections are held in December 2022.Earlier, Kais Said announced that Tunisia will hold a referendum in July 2022 on a new constitution. The president is a sharp critic of the existing constitution.In late July, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
desmond walmper
Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
