Democrats Poised to Lose to Insurrectionist Lawmakers in 2022 Midterms

International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
10:19 GMT 17.12.2021
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the harmful effects of the corporate mainstream media and its propagandistic effect, how that effect stretches into the realm of entertainment media such as movies, video games, and television, and the need for alternative media to parse through propaganda and misleading statements.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Taya Graham and Stephen Janis, Journalists for The Real News Network where they are hosts of the Police Accountability Report to discuss the release of almost 1,400 deaths in police custody reviewed by Dr. David Fowler, who gained notoriety for testifying in defense of Derek Chauvin and claiming that George Floyd’s death was accidental, the impact that Fowler may have had on many cases of police terror by stopping prosecution before it can start, and attempts by the medical examiner’s office to censor attempts at accountability.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yolian Ogbu. organizing member of Horn of African Pan Africans for Liberation and Solidarity and All African People's Revolutionary Party to discuss the conflict in Ethiopia and the growing direct involvement of the US, Samantha Power’s role in spreading misinformation about Ethiopia to aid in a Libya-style intervention in Ethiopia, how the west may be attempting to use the conflict in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa as a proxy war against China, and the mischaracterization of the conflict in the mainstream media.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the House of Representatives charging Mark Meadows with contempt of Congress and the complicity of lawmakers and Fox News hosts in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's crusade against mask-wearing in schools, the decriminalization of marijuana possession in St. Louis and the broader issue of marijuana legalization, and Democrats giving up on the Build Back Better bill and working and poor people.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
