Court Issues Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone Over Fatal Rust Shooting
Court Issues Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone Over Fatal Rust Shooting
A search warrant has been issued by a Santa Fe court in New Mexico for Alec Baldwin's phone
2021-12-17T05:29+0000
2021-12-17T05:30+0000
us
shooting
alec baldwin
A search warrant has been issued by a Santa Fe court in New Mexico for Alec Baldwin's phone, according to new documents.The court is seeking access to messages exchanged between Alec Baldwin and an unnamed person.Baldwin fired a prop gun, which appeared to have been loaded with live ammunition, while rehearsing for an episode on the set of the western "Rust" on 21 October.As a result, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died, and director Joel Souza was seriously injured. In his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin insisted that he didn't pull the trigger. The investigation is underway.
Court Issues Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone Over Fatal Rust Shooting

05:29 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 05:30 GMT 17.12.2021)
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters.
In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
In October, Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and movie director Joel Souza at the filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins succumbed to sustained injuries en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital.
A search warrant has been issued by a Santa Fe court in New Mexico for Alec Baldwin's phone, according to new documents.
The court is seeking access to messages exchanged between Alec Baldwin and an unnamed person.
"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," Sheriff's Office Det. Alexandria Hancock said on Thursday.
Baldwin fired a prop gun, which appeared to have been loaded with live ammunition, while rehearsing for an episode on the set of the western "Rust" on 21 October.
As a result, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died, and director Joel Souza was seriously injured. In his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin insisted that he didn't pull the trigger.
The investigation is underway.
