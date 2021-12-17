https://sputniknews.com/20211217/court-issues-search-warrant-for-alec-baldwins-phone-over-fatal-rust-shooting-1091590206.html

Court Issues Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone Over Fatal Rust Shooting

A search warrant has been issued by a Santa Fe court in New Mexico for Alec Baldwin's phone

A search warrant has been issued by a Santa Fe court in New Mexico for Alec Baldwin's phone, according to new documents.The court is seeking access to messages exchanged between Alec Baldwin and an unnamed person.Baldwin fired a prop gun, which appeared to have been loaded with live ammunition, while rehearsing for an episode on the set of the western "Rust" on 21 October.As a result, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died, and director Joel Souza was seriously injured. In his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin insisted that he didn't pull the trigger. The investigation is underway.

us, shooting, alec baldwin