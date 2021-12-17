Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/congressional-panel-subpoenas-trumps-adviser-james-phil-waldron-to-testify-1091587808.html
Congressional Panel Subpoenas Trump’s Adviser James ‘Phil’ Waldron to Testify
Congressional Panel Subpoenas Trump’s Adviser James ‘Phil’ Waldron to Testify
Congressional Panel Subpoenas Trump’s Adviser James ‘Phil’ Waldron to Testify
2021-12-17T01:41+0000
2021-12-17T01:41+0000
"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena to James P. "Phil" Waldron for records and testimony. Mr. Waldron appears to have been involved with efforts to promote claims about fraud in the 2020 election," the Select Committee said in a press release on Thursday.Thompson said he believes Waldron promoted claims of election fraud and circulated strategies for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election and alleged that he was actively communicating with the Trump administration officials in the weeks preceding the January 6 events.The panel became interested in Waldron after he reportedly publicly claimed to be the author of a 38-page PowerPoint presentation dubbed "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference and Options for 6 Jan." that had been sent to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 5 recommending that Trump declare a national emergency and return himself to the presidency.Earlier this week, the Select Committee advanced a measure recommending the lower chamber of Congress to hold Meadows accountable to criminal contempt for failing to fully cooperate with the panel.Trump and his associates have called the work of the Select Committee a political witch hunt.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/shifty-schiff-top-house-dem-presented-doctored-text-message-at-january-6-hearing-1091579505.html
Congressional Panel Subpoenas Trump’s Adviser James ‘Phil’ Waldron to Testify

01:41 GMT 17.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump’s adviser and member of his legal team James "Phil" Waldron and requested him to provide documents and testimony with respect to allegedly seeking to subvert the 2020 presidential election results.
“Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena to James P. “Phil” Waldron for records and testimony. Mr. Waldron appears to have been involved with efforts to promote claims about fraud in the 2020 election,” the Select Committee said in a press release on Thursday.
Thompson said he believes Waldron promoted claims of election fraud and circulated strategies for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election and alleged that he was actively communicating with the Trump administration officials in the weeks preceding the January 6 events.
The panel became interested in Waldron after he reportedly publicly claimed to be the author of a 38-page PowerPoint presentation dubbed “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference and Options for 6 Jan.” that had been sent to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 5 recommending that Trump declare a national emergency and return himself to the presidency.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
'Shifty Schiff'? Top House Dem Presented Doctored Text Message at January 6 Hearing
Yesterday, 17:25 GMT
Earlier this week, the Select Committee advanced a measure recommending the lower chamber of Congress to hold Meadows accountable to criminal contempt for failing to fully cooperate with the panel.
Trump and his associates have called the work of the Select Committee a political witch hunt.
