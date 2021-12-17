Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
China Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
China Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
Beijing strongly deplores new US sanctions barring Chinese exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, the spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
“It’s not the first time the US government has interfered with the Chinese economy under the false pretexts of national security and violation of human rights, placing an embargo on Xinjiang’s goods, thus trying to control our export and investments. Such measures seriously hit Chinese companies, and undermine international economic and trade between the two countries. China strongly deplores such measures,” the spokesperson said.Last Thursday, the US government imposed a new package of sanctions on China, alleging that Beijing has been using Uyghurs as forced labour and forcibly sterilising Uyghur women.The US Treasury blacklisted DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, and seven other Chinese companies. Americans will not be able to buy or sell the companies’ publicly traded securities.Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important to both agricultural production and manufacturing. China vowed countermeasures in kind to protect national sovereignty as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
China Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies

18:51 GMT 17.12.2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing strongly deplores new US sanctions barring Chinese exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, the spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
"It's not the first time the US government has interfered with the Chinese economy under the false pretexts of national security and violation of human rights, placing an embargo on Xinjiang's goods, thus trying to control our export and investments. Such measures seriously hit Chinese companies, and undermine international economic and trade between the two countries. China strongly deplores such measures," the spokesperson said.
Last Thursday, the US government imposed a new package of sanctions on China, alleging that Beijing has been using Uyghurs as forced labour and forcibly sterilising Uyghur women.
The US Treasury blacklisted DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, and seven other Chinese companies. Americans will not be able to buy or sell the companies' publicly traded securities.
Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important to both agricultural production and manufacturing. China vowed countermeasures in kind to protect national sovereignty as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
