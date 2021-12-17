Boris Johnson 'Takes Personal Responsibility' for North Shropshire By-Election Fiasco

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he takes personal responsibility for the election results in North Shropshire."Of course I take personal responsibility," he added.Hours after the Tories suffered a shock by-election loss in North Shropshire, UK Conservative Party Chairman Oliver James Dowden said that voters were "fed up" and "gave us a kicking".Dowden added that Boris Johnson was still an electoral asset and that when it comes to the big calls, the prime minister "has got it right".UK Conservatives suffered a stumbling defeat in a traditional Conservative stronghold in central England after Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan beat her rival Neil Shastri-Hurst by nearly 6,000 votes in a by-election for the North Shropshire parliamentary seat.Thursday’s by-election in North Shropshire, a district which has voted for non-Conservative candidates only twice since it was created in 1830, was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson after revelations that he was using his position as a lawmaker to lobby for two firms that paid him more than £100,000 ($100,000) a year.Recent polls have also shown that the UK prime minister is losing support among voters following a series of scandals involving the celebrations of parties in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown and renewed criticism for his handling of the pandemic.
That's news? He IS the PM (sadly) and the buck DOES stop with him.
On 17 December, the UK's ruling Conservative Party lost the North Shropshire seat to the Liberal Democrats in a parliamentary by-election.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he takes personal responsibility for the election results in North Shropshire.
"Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations. I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire and in all humility I have got to accept that verdict," Boris Johnson said.
"Of course I take personal responsibility," he added.
Hours after the Tories suffered a shock by-election loss in North Shropshire, UK Conservative Party Chairman Oliver James Dowden said that voters were "fed up" and "gave us a kicking".
Dowden added that Boris Johnson was still an electoral asset and that when it comes to the big calls, the prime minister "has got it right".
UK Conservatives suffered a stumbling defeat in a traditional Conservative stronghold in central England after Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan beat her rival Neil Shastri-Hurst by nearly 6,000 votes in a by-election for the North Shropshire parliamentary seat.
Thursday’s by-election in North Shropshire, a district which has voted for non-Conservative candidates only twice since it was created in 1830, was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson after revelations that he was using his position as a lawmaker to lobby for two firms that paid him more than £100,000 ($100,000) a year.
Recent polls have also shown that the UK prime minister is losing support among voters following a series of scandals involving the celebrations of parties in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown and renewed criticism for his handling of the pandemic.