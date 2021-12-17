Registration was successful!
Biden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Biden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Biden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
2021-12-17T01:35+0000
2021-12-17T01:35+0000
us supreme court, us, healthcare, coronavirus, vaccine mandate

Biden Admin. Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate

01:35 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARA demonstrator holds a sign during a protest by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others, against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021.
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others, against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in New York City, New York, U.S., October 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is asking the US Supreme Court to block low-court orders that lifted the vaccine mandates for heath care workers that provide Medicare and Medicaid services, according to court filings.
The court filings revealed on Thursday that the Biden administration is asking the US Supreme Court to allow vaccine mandates for Medicare and Medicaid health care workers in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
The Biden administration argues in its appeals that the vaccine mandate will help protect the health and safety of Medicare and Medicaid patients, possibly saving hundreds or thousands of lives each month.
U.S. Navy Lt. Craig Wilcox, a company commander assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), left, waits for U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Rodolfo Mena, a maintenance management chief assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st MLG, I MEF, right, to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at the walk in clinic at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, April 29, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
US Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
Yesterday, 03:31 GMT
According to separate court documents, there are about 10.3 million healthcare workers who provide Medicare and Medicaid Services, but about 2.4 million of them do not want to receive a COVID-19 vaccines due to concerns of injuries or death or because of religious reasons. The administration has mandated healthcare providers receive one vaccine dose by December 6 and a second dose by January 4, 2022, the court documents said.
