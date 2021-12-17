Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Belarusian Border Committee Says Polish Soldier Seeking Political Asylum
belarus, europe, poland

10:29 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / LUKASZ GLOWALAA military stands guard in the woods, close to the Milejczyce village, Poland, November 26 2021
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus' State Border Committee on Friday said that a Polish soldier has requested political asylum in Belarus in protest against Warsaw's ill treatment of asylum seekers.
"Disagreement with the policy of Poland regarding the migration crisis and the practice of inhumane treatment of refugees, the serviceman asked for political asylum in the Republic of Belarus", the border committee posted in its Telegram channel.
Anton Bychkovsky, a representative of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus, said that more information will be released in the evening.
“Apparently, the procedure for granting political asylum will be initiated. But this is not the competence of the border service,” Anton Bychkovsky said.
Anton Bychkovsky confirmed that Emil Ciecko was provided with everything necessary, including food, at the present time "the necessary documents are being drawn up"
On Thursday, a serviceman of the Polish Armed Forces, Emil Ciecko, born 1996, was stopped by a Belarusian border guard unit at the Tushemlya frontier post of the Grodno border group. Ciecko told Belarusian soldiers that he was a soldier of the 11th Masurian Artillery Regiment of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division, which was dispatched to protect the border.
Thousands of migrants have amassed at Belarus' borders with Poland and other neighboring EU countries since early summer. The Polish border guard recorded around 40,000 attempts of illegal border crossing by the migrants. Poland reinforced its side of the border by dispatching additional troops, heavy military assets and equipment, and building fences. European countries accused Belarus of being responsible for the migration crisis, while Belarus denied the claims, adding that it has "neither strength nor money" to contain the influx of migrants due to sanctions imposed on it.
