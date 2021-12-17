Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/after-torys-north-shropshire-defeat-bojos-ouster-is-just-a-matter-of-time-academics-say-1091606857.html
After Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say
After Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say
UK PM Boris Johnson has taken personal responsibility for the Coservative Party's defeat in the North Shropshire by-election.
2021-12-17T13:33+0000
2021-12-17T13:33+0000
boris johnson
world
opinion
conservatives
uk conservative party
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091073084_63:398:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4603ab99553572e5caad7ca7b6afe011.jpg
The UK Conservative Party sustained a crushing defeat on Friday by losing its traditional stronghold, North Shropshire, to the Liberal Democrats who got the seat with 17,957 votes, a majority of nearly 6,000 votes. North Shropshire voters were "fed up" and "gave us a kicking", summarised UK Conservative Party Chairman Oliver James Dowden, commenting on the election outcome."Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations. I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire and in all humility I have got to accept that verdict," Boris Johnson said, adding: "Of course I take personal responsibility."The Conservative Party held a 22,949 majority in North Shropshire in 2019, with Conservative MP Owen Paterson occupying the seat since 1997. However, Paterson resigned earlier this year over a sleaze scandal which led to a by-election. The Tory defeat comes on the heels of a huge Conservative rebellion against UK PM Boris Johnson over the government's proposals to toughen coronavirus restrictions in England: 101 Tory MPs voted against the premier's "Plan B."What's more, it is even more damaging for Boris Johnson, according to the professor, who sees the outcome of the North Shropshire by-election as a sign of a protest against his leadership."Over the years, Boris Johnson has proved himself a very successful campaigner, shrugging off criticisms from opponents and selling himself as a nationalist with eternal optimism. But as with many great campaigners, they do not make good leaders," echoes Professor Darren Lilleker, a lecturer and researcher in political communication at Bournemouth University.Lilleker notes that since May 2020, Johnson’s standing with the public has slowly fallen, with the latest by-election defeat being a symptom of that. According to the academic, over this period BoJo has proven incapable of managing the pandemic effectively: the prime minister has had to perform several U-turns. In addition to that, BoJo got mired in the Paterson sleaze scandal, repeated blunders and unpopular COVID measures."There are those who do not support him because he is not bringing in more restrictions – these are largely not naturally his voters anyway," the professor remarks. "There are also those who want no restrictions, these are his strongest supporters – a libertarian right – but they are abandoning him. So in the end he is losing support from all sides."Lilleker believes that it's "increasingly unlikely" that Boris Johnson will remain in power for long, with a leadership challenge likely in 2022: "The Conservative party works like a business, and its business is winning elections, any leader who becomes a liability will be removed. It seems Johnson is now proving himself a liability."Garnett agrees that "there are good reasons for thinking that a majority of Conservative MPs have already decided that they need a new leader," adding that the question is one of timing.At the same time, Garnett does not think that Tory will resort to a vote of no confidence which is "always unpleasant for a governing party". The academic recalls that the Conservatives have never really recovered from the removal of Margaret Thatcher in 1990. Therefore, "MPs will be hoping that Johnson either resigns at a time which suits the party's interests, or is forced to resign without a vote", he presumes.One potential trigger could become an inquiry into Downing Street's 2020 Christmas party, according to the academic: BoJo could be ousted if the investigation finds that he has misled the House of Commons over recent allegations concerning the party in defiance of the government's own regulations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/will-tory-rebellion-over-omicron-emergency-rules-cost-bojo-prime-ministership-1091520864.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/the-more-bojo-runs-into-trouble-the-better-the-odds-are-for-labour-in-next-election-academic-says-1091552279.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/tories-will-oust-bojo-like-they-ousted-thatcher-if-public-gets-tired-of-his-blunders-academic-says-1091152228.html
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091073084_95:0:2826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10ec55293f33bb22f069e274a2e3cb11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, world, opinion, conservatives, uk conservative party, uk

After Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say

13:33 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London
Britain's PM Johnson holds press conference on new coronavirus variant, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The Tory defeat in North Shropshire is a serious problem for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is increasingly seen as a liability by his party following a series of blunders, scandals and flip-flops over British COVID measures, deem British professors Mark Garnett and Darren Lilleker.
The UK Conservative Party sustained a crushing defeat on Friday by losing its traditional stronghold, North Shropshire, to the Liberal Democrats who got the seat with 17,957 votes, a majority of nearly 6,000 votes. North Shropshire voters were "fed up" and "gave us a kicking", summarised UK Conservative Party Chairman Oliver James Dowden, commenting on the election outcome.
"Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations. I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire and in all humility I have got to accept that verdict," Boris Johnson said, adding: "Of course I take personal responsibility."
The Conservative Party held a 22,949 majority in North Shropshire in 2019, with Conservative MP Owen Paterson occupying the seat since 1997. However, Paterson resigned earlier this year over a sleaze scandal which led to a by-election. The Tory defeat comes on the heels of a huge Conservative rebellion against UK PM Boris Johnson over the government's proposals to toughen coronavirus restrictions in England: 101 Tory MPs voted against the premier's "Plan B."
Britain's PM Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Will Tory Rebellion Over 'Omicron Emergency' Rules Cost BoJo Prime Ministership?
14 December, 16:54 GMT
"This is a shattering blow for the Conservatives - a sign that they can no longer take support for granted in any part of the UK," says Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of the book "The British Prime Minister in an Age of Upheaval."
What's more, it is even more damaging for Boris Johnson, according to the professor, who sees the outcome of the North Shropshire by-election as a sign of a protest against his leadership.
"Over the years, Boris Johnson has proved himself a very successful campaigner, shrugging off criticisms from opponents and selling himself as a nationalist with eternal optimism. But as with many great campaigners, they do not make good leaders," echoes Professor Darren Lilleker, a lecturer and researcher in political communication at Bournemouth University.
Lilleker notes that since May 2020, Johnson’s standing with the public has slowly fallen, with the latest by-election defeat being a symptom of that. According to the academic, over this period BoJo has proven incapable of managing the pandemic effectively: the prime minister has had to perform several U-turns. In addition to that, BoJo got mired in the Paterson sleaze scandal, repeated blunders and unpopular COVID measures.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
The More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
15 December, 18:58 GMT
"There are those who do not support him because he is not bringing in more restrictions – these are largely not naturally his voters anyway," the professor remarks. "There are also those who want no restrictions, these are his strongest supporters – a libertarian right – but they are abandoning him. So in the end he is losing support from all sides."
Lilleker believes that it's "increasingly unlikely" that Boris Johnson will remain in power for long, with a leadership challenge likely in 2022: "The Conservative party works like a business, and its business is winning elections, any leader who becomes a liability will be removed. It seems Johnson is now proving himself a liability."
Garnett agrees that "there are good reasons for thinking that a majority of Conservative MPs have already decided that they need a new leader," adding that the question is one of timing.
"Few politicians would like to take over in Downing Street at a time of extreme uncertainty, and Johnson's rivals (like the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss) will be hoping that Johnson can survive until the worst effects of the omicron variant are over," the professor explains.
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on November 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Tories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
30 November, 19:03 GMT
At the same time, Garnett does not think that Tory will resort to a vote of no confidence which is "always unpleasant for a governing party". The academic recalls that the Conservatives have never really recovered from the removal of Margaret Thatcher in 1990. Therefore, "MPs will be hoping that Johnson either resigns at a time which suits the party's interests, or is forced to resign without a vote", he presumes.
One potential trigger could become an inquiry into Downing Street's 2020 Christmas party, according to the academic: BoJo could be ousted if the investigation finds that he has misled the House of Commons over recent allegations concerning the party in defiance of the government's own regulations.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
dwdesmond walmper
17 December, 17:03 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:20 GMTN Korean Media Urge Unity as Country Observes 10th Anniversary of Kim Jong-il's Death
14:00 GMTObservers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
13:51 GMTWatch Syrian Villagers and Troops Intercept, Turn Back Two US Convoys
13:33 GMTAfter Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say
13:31 GMTUK Says Breakthrough on Northern Ireland Protocol Needed Early Next Year
13:13 GMTPSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior
13:03 GMT'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
12:48 GMTFrench Minister: Paris Will Ask EU Commission to Start Litigation Against UK Over Fishing Licences
12:34 GMTIranian, Omani Warships, Aircraft Deployed for Joint Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Photos
12:27 GMTScientists Сome Up With New Effective Method to Detect Cancer Cells in Blood
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Takes Personal Responsibility' for North Shropshire By-Election Fiasco
12:02 GMTSputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
11:58 GMTIndian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
11:45 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
11:41 GMTEU Eyes Opening Case in WTO in Relation to Lithuania-China Trade Row, Trade Spokesperson Says
11:21 GMTFrench Ethical Committee Backs Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11 for 'Benefit of Child'
11:14 GMTHuntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
11:12 GMTFrance Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
11:12 GMTMaxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
11:06 GMTChris Noth Viral Ad Axed by Peloton as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations