Ye Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'
Ye Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'
The rapper reportedly said that he's “going to be homeless in a year” as he outlined the plans to establish a “place where anyone can go,” which |should be... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
Famous American rapper and record producer Ye, born Kanye West, has hinted at new plans for at least some of his properties, Highsnobiety reports citing Ye’s recent interview with artist Tino Sehgal.In the interview, available in a standalone booklet accompanying the latest issue of the 032c magazine, the rapper argued that “the ultimate good life is simpler” and that it's “for those who are willing to not have any possessions,” as one’s “baggage” apparently weighs one down.He argued that, while utopia may be a “heavy-handed word,” people should not be afraid of it.Insisting that “everyone should be a part of the good life,” the rapper recalled how, when he conversed with Trump’s adviser and brother-in-law Jared Kushner “before they left office,” the latter allegedly told him that they “are running a third of the land in America,” to which Ye responded, "But what are you doing with it?"
The zio-media promotes these aspie/autism spectrum mental defectives because the things are too stupid and narcissistic to be a threat.
Andrei Dergalin
Famous American rapper and record producer Ye, born Kanye West, has hinted at new plans for at least some of his properties, Highsnobiety reports citing Ye’s recent interview with artist Tino Sehgal.
In the interview, available in a standalone booklet accompanying the latest issue of the 032c magazine, the rapper argued that “the ultimate good life is simpler” and that it's “for those who are willing to not have any possessions,” as one’s “baggage” apparently weighs one down.
“I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches,” he said. “We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”
He argued that, while utopia may be a “heavy-handed word,” people should not be afraid of it.
“We should be trying to make Heaven on Earth. To do that, we need leaders. A community with no leader shall perish,” Ye said. “And I am the leader.”
Insisting that “everyone should be a part of the good life,” the rapper recalled how, when he conversed with Trump’s adviser and brother-in-law Jared Kushner “before they left office,” the latter allegedly told him that they “are running a third of the land in America,” to which Ye responded, "But what are you doing with it?"
“It’s set up in a way that the Black community will never rise. People are just selling us drugs and selling us bad food, and media, and hate, and people are just not as happy as we could and will be,” Ye lamented. “We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us. It’s time to change that.”
The zio-media promotes these aspie/autism spectrum mental defectives because the things are too stupid and narcissistic to be a threat.
