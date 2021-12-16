https://sputniknews.com/20211216/ye-wants-to-turn-all-his-homes-into-churches-says-ultimate-good-life-is-simpler-1091580611.html

Ye Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'

Ye Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'

The rapper reportedly said that he's "going to be homeless in a year" as he outlined the plans to establish a "place where anyone can go,"

Famous American rapper and record producer Ye, born Kanye West, has hinted at new plans for at least some of his properties, Highsnobiety reports citing Ye’s recent interview with artist Tino Sehgal.In the interview, available in a standalone booklet accompanying the latest issue of the 032c magazine, the rapper argued that “the ultimate good life is simpler” and that it's “for those who are willing to not have any possessions,” as one’s “baggage” apparently weighs one down.He argued that, while utopia may be a “heavy-handed word,” people should not be afraid of it.Insisting that “everyone should be a part of the good life,” the rapper recalled how, when he conversed with Trump’s adviser and brother-in-law Jared Kushner “before they left office,” the latter allegedly told him that they “are running a third of the land in America,” to which Ye responded, "But what are you doing with it?"

