Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/why-fifa-and-agents-of-superstar-footballers-are-on-a-warpath-1091568858.html
Why FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
Why FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
Football agents have been central to the sport ever since player transfers became sacrosanct for a club's survival in Europe's top-flight competitions... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T14:06+0000
2021-12-16T14:06+0000
football
football
fifa
sport
sputnik
agent
deal
sport
sport
zlatan ibrahimovic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341454_0:106:2777:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_112c889e4fa190af8c3903cab9c9bdb3.jpg
The highly controversial and now-defunct Super League, designed to phase out UEFA's premier club tournament -- the Champions League, had aggravated tensions between football agents and the game's administration after FIFA threatened players with sanctions if they participate in the tournament. But FIFA's latest initiative is likely to create more friction between the sport's governing body and men like Mino Raiola, Jonathan Barnett and Pedro Bravo who act as intermediaries between players and clubs.Despite not being a player, a manager or a board member of a major club, Raiola is regarded as one of the most powerful men in football because of his status as a super agent.The 54-year-old Dutch-Italian represents some of the biggest names of the football world, such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland to name a but a few.FIFA's new rules that come into effect from 1 July 2022 seek to regulate commissions that agents, family members or lawyers charge for transfers, in effect stopping them from collecting millions of dollars for their services to the concerned clubs. Right now, FIFA doesn't have a regulation in place to keep these agents in check, though the institution has made it amply clear in its recommendations that the commission can't be more than three percent of the deal's total value. While FIFA has already prepared a draft, which would finally bring football agents under its ambit, people like Raiola are already up in arms with the sport's body and have threatened to kickstart legal proceedings if these rules are enforced.As per FIFA's latest proposal, clubs will no longer pay the commission directly to agents. Instead the commission will be managed by a new system named as "Clearing House", which would process all payments.To make the system transparent, it has been proposed that the clubs would have to first pay the commission to FIFA and subsequently the agent would receive his/her share of payment through the Clearing House. FIFA's decision to regulate football agents came hours after the 2021 figures were released which showed agents earned a whopping $511.5 million in transfer money last season.The FIFA report, Intermediaries in International Transfers which came out only on Wednesday, stated that $3.51 billion has been earned by football agents in the past 10 years.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341454_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7e708e38e603af9947cf7dd6291248d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, fifa, sport, sputnik, agent, deal, sport, sport, zlatan ibrahimovic, romelu lukaku, paul pogba, footballers, footballer, agent, football star, erling haaland

Why FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?

14:06 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstThe FIFA logo outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.
The FIFA logo outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Football agents have been central to the sport ever since player transfers became sacrosanct for a club's survival in Europe's top-flight competitions. However, their commission, which at times is in the millions, has been a major flashpoint between FIFA and these men. Once again, another huge controversy is brewing on the same subject.
The highly controversial and now-defunct Super League, designed to phase out UEFA's premier club tournament -- the Champions League, had aggravated tensions between football agents and the game's administration after FIFA threatened players with sanctions if they participate in the tournament.

But FIFA's latest initiative is likely to create more friction between the sport's governing body and men like Mino Raiola, Jonathan Barnett and Pedro Bravo who act as intermediaries between players and clubs.

Despite not being a player, a manager or a board member of a major club, Raiola is regarded as one of the most powerful men in football because of his status as a super agent.

The 54-year-old Dutch-Italian represents some of the biggest names of the football world, such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland to name a but a few.

FIFA's new rules that come into effect from 1 July 2022 seek to regulate commissions that agents, family members or lawyers charge for transfers, in effect stopping them from collecting millions of dollars for their services to the concerned clubs.

Right now, FIFA doesn't have a regulation in place to keep these agents in check, though the institution has made it amply clear in its recommendations that the commission can't be more than three percent of the deal's total value.

While FIFA has already prepared a draft, which would finally bring football agents under its ambit, people like Raiola are already up in arms with the sport's body and have threatened to kickstart legal proceedings if these rules are enforced.

As per FIFA's latest proposal, clubs will no longer pay the commission directly to agents. Instead the commission will be managed by a new system named as "Clearing House", which would process all payments.

To make the system transparent, it has been proposed that the clubs would have to first pay the commission to FIFA and subsequently the agent would receive his/her share of payment through the Clearing House.

FIFA's decision to regulate football agents came hours after the 2021 figures were released which showed agents earned a whopping $511.5 million in transfer money last season.

The FIFA report, Intermediaries in International Transfers which came out only on Wednesday, stated that $3.51 billion has been earned by football agents in the past 10 years.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:11 GMTFrench Regulator Orders Clearview to Stop Harvesting Private Data Online
14:07 GMTIndia Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says
14:06 GMTWhy FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
13:58 GMTUS Sanctions Three Firms 'Supplying, Attempting to Supply' Components for Iran's Weapons Programmes
13:55 GMT‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
13:38 GMTOne Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
13:24 GMTNecrophiliac Killer Who Murdered Two Women, Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses to Die in Prison
13:18 GMTThousands Hold Protests Demanding Withdrawal of Indian Army from Remote Nagaland Province
13:01 GMTOver 400,000 US Households Suffer Power Outage Caused by Storm
12:38 GMT'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say
11:41 GMTBank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
11:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
11:07 GMTIllegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?