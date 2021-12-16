Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/why-do-we-give-a-damn-gop-lawmaker-says-hed-be-ok-with-reunification-of-east-ukraine-with-russia-1091575323.html
‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have been ratcheted up to unprecedented levels in recent months amid claims by the US and its allies that... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T13:55+0000
2021-12-16T14:03+0000
russia
ukraine
matt gaetz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082587786_0:222:2852:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_cda9612b05fef665703d94a97fcdcf59.jpg
The US establishment is more concerned about the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine than what’s happening on the southern US border with Mexico, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has suggested.“Only in the beltway of Washington, DC do people seem to care more about the border between Russia and Ukraine than the border between the United States and Mexico. What they’re talking about – massive movements of troops, is precisely the provocation that [Vladimir] Putin is looking for as a pretext to engage in military action,” Gaetz said, speaking to former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice, a conservative news outlet.Gaetz went on to attack the Biden administration over its recent agreement with Berlin not to sanction Nord Stream 2.“If we were so darn worried about [Ukraine], we should not have allowed Nord Stream 2 to exist, because that is what has given Russia the ability to now meet the European energy markets, and to seek to limit Ukraine’s ability to do that as a competitor,” he argued.The GOP congressman suggested that it should be up to the Europeans to “care” about Ukraine, and bashed NATO as an ineffective alliance.“There’s two-and-a-half combat divisions in all of NATO, I think it is,” Bannon chimed in. “They don’t put any money into their defense…We just got out of 20 years, because of your fight, we just got out of 20 years in Afghanistan, after 10-12 years in Iraq, $9 trillion, 10-12,000 dead, 50,000 combat injuries, suicides every day, PTSD. We’re out of that just over 90 days and in this town I can’t tell you, they are so determined to go back in,” the former Trump advisor said.Gaetz suggested that the US threat of new sanctions against Russia was “a total joke,” given the size of the Russian sovereign wealth fund. “And by the way, it ain’t like the Russians are holding a whole lot of US dollars anyway at this point. My suspicion is, we’ll do this dance with Putin and ultimately Biden’s weakness will be on full display,” the congressman concluded.Ukraine TensionsGaetz’ comments come amid growing tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, with Western officials and media claiming for weeks on end that Moscow has amassed troops on the border with its neighbour and is preparing for invasion. The Kremlin, the Foreign Ministry and the Russian military have each denied the claims as baseless, and accused the US and its allies of inflaming the situation by providing Kiev with weapons and standing idly by as the Ukrainian government prepares for a possible push to resolve the civil conflict in the country’s east by force.On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the United States has an “obsession” with the alleged threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, telling Sputnik that there were no grounds for such claims.
https://sputniknews.com/20210721/erdogan-says-cyprus-cannot-join-nato-without-turkeys-permission-1083433929.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/russian-foreign-ministry-west-deploying-to-ukraine-militants-disguised-as-instructors-1091468051.html
That's what I have been saying. Why do we need to involve ourselves with every problem. Just let Russia have Ukraine. It's mostly Russian anyway
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082587786_62:0:2791:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d672c130515fe90d43b64258df2fd6ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, matt gaetz

‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia

13:55 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 16.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Jose Luis MaganaRep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington December 11, 2019
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington December 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have been ratcheted up to unprecedented levels in recent months amid claims by the US and its allies that Moscow is “preparing to invade” its neighbour. Russia has dismissed the allegations, and accused Washington and NATO of destabilizing the situation in the Eastern European country.
The US establishment is more concerned about the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine than what’s happening on the southern US border with Mexico, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has suggested.
“Only in the beltway of Washington, DC do people seem to care more about the border between Russia and Ukraine than the border between the United States and Mexico. What they’re talking about – massive movements of troops, is precisely the provocation that [Vladimir] Putin is looking for as a pretext to engage in military action,” Gaetz said, speaking to former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice, a conservative news outlet.
“And by the way, if he does, why do we give a damn? If Vladimir Putin goes and gets a bunch of ethnic Russians who speak Russian in the eastern Ukraine to reunite with Russia, you’re telling me that that is some like cataclysmic critical event in the lives of Americans? It isn’t,” the Florida congressman suggested.
Gaetz went on to attack the Biden administration over its recent agreement with Berlin not to sanction Nord Stream 2.
“If we were so darn worried about [Ukraine], we should not have allowed Nord Stream 2 to exist, because that is what has given Russia the ability to now meet the European energy markets, and to seek to limit Ukraine’s ability to do that as a competitor,” he argued.
The GOP congressman suggested that it should be up to the Europeans to “care” about Ukraine, and bashed NATO as an ineffective alliance.
“Europe should go solve this problem, not the United States. And to sit there and pound your chests about NATO? Give me a break – NATO is a joke. As long as Turkey is in NATO and considered a NATO ally, I am not looking at NATO as a serious organization,” Gaetz said.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of the parliament of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakway state recognized only by Turkey, in northern Nicosia, Cyprus July 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2021
Erdogan Says Cyprus Cannot Join NATO Without Turkey's Permission
21 July, 20:50 GMT
“There’s two-and-a-half combat divisions in all of NATO, I think it is,” Bannon chimed in. “They don’t put any money into their defense…We just got out of 20 years, because of your fight, we just got out of 20 years in Afghanistan, after 10-12 years in Iraq, $9 trillion, 10-12,000 dead, 50,000 combat injuries, suicides every day, PTSD. We’re out of that just over 90 days and in this town I can’t tell you, they are so determined to go back in,” the former Trump advisor said.
Gaetz suggested that the US threat of new sanctions against Russia was “a total joke,” given the size of the Russian sovereign wealth fund. “And by the way, it ain’t like the Russians are holding a whole lot of US dollars anyway at this point. My suspicion is, we’ll do this dance with Putin and ultimately Biden’s weakness will be on full display,” the congressman concluded.

Ukraine Tensions

Gaetz’ comments come amid growing tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, with Western officials and media claiming for weeks on end that Moscow has amassed troops on the border with its neighbour and is preparing for invasion. The Kremlin, the Foreign Ministry and the Russian military have each denied the claims as baseless, and accused the US and its allies of inflaming the situation by providing Kiev with weapons and standing idly by as the Ukrainian government prepares for a possible push to resolve the civil conflict in the country’s east by force.
Canadian instructors train Ukrainian service persons as part of UNIFIER operation at Yavorivsky training range in the Lviv Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
Russian Foreign Ministry: West Deploying Militants Disguised as Instructors to Ukraine
12 December, 17:27 GMT
On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the United States has an “obsession” with the alleged threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, telling Sputnik that there were no grounds for such claims.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
That's what I have been saying. Why do we need to involve ourselves with every problem. Just let Russia have Ukraine. It's mostly Russian anyway
Clayton S
16 December, 17:01 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:58 GMTUS Sanctions Three Firms 'Supplying, Attempting to Supply' Components for Iran's Weapons Programmes
13:55 GMT‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
13:38 GMTOne Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
13:24 GMTNecrophiliac Killer Who Murdered Two Women, Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses to Die in Prison
13:18 GMTThousands Hold Protests Demanding Withdrawal of Indian Army from Remote Nagaland Province
13:01 GMTOver 400,000 US Households Suffer Power Outage Caused by Storm
12:38 GMT'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say
11:41 GMTBank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
11:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
11:07 GMTIllegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video