Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live: Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/white-house-says-aukus-climate-leadership-among-top-foreign-policy-achievements-of-2021-1091580698.html
White House Says AUKUS, Climate Leadership Among Top Foreign Policy Achievements of 2021
White House Says AUKUS, Climate Leadership Among Top Foreign Policy Achievements of 2021
Reclaiming leadership in global issues, climate leadership and development of AUKUS partnership rank among the top accomplishments in foreign policy of the Biden administration in 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
2021-12-16T18:31+0000
2021-12-16T18:34+0000
aukus
us
climate
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082390459_0:0:3116:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f6743c47fe01019115b0c571595f83.jpg
Responding to a journalist's question about the single biggest foreign policy success of 2021, Psaki took to Twitter to list as many as three of the accomplishments the White House is "proud of" this year.Second, she listed restoring alliances with Europe to resolve trade disputes and advance shared values as another success."In the Indo-Pacific, we have developed new platforms like AUKUS and elevated the Quad. We are working more closely with our allies and partners in the region on defence, security, and economic interests, while deepening connections between our European and Indo-Pacific allies," Psaki said, completing the top three list.Announced in September, the formation of AUKUS and a related nuclear submarine development deal briefly sparked tensions between the group and France due to the cancellation of a preexisting submarine agreement between Paris and Canberra.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082390459_385:0:3116:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab090030e0268bef797a5c7fbef83510.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, climate, aukus

White House Says AUKUS, Climate Leadership Among Top Foreign Policy Achievements of 2021

18:31 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 16.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2021.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Reclaiming leadership in global issues, climate leadership and the development of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership rank among the top accomplishments in foreign policy of the Biden administration in 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
Responding to a journalist's question about the single biggest foreign policy success of 2021, Psaki took to Twitter to list as many as three of the accomplishments the White House is "proud of" this year.
"Reclaiming our leadership role in international institutions and convening world leaders to make real progress on the biggest challenges of our time – serving as the world’s vaccine arsenal, driving the global economic recovery, and restoring U.S. leadership on climate," Psaki summed up the first accomplishment.
Second, she listed restoring alliances with Europe to resolve trade disputes and advance shared values as another success.
"In the Indo-Pacific, we have developed new platforms like AUKUS and elevated the Quad. We are working more closely with our allies and partners in the region on defence, security, and economic interests, while deepening connections between our European and Indo-Pacific allies," Psaki said, completing the top three list.
Announced in September, the formation of AUKUS and a related nuclear submarine development deal briefly sparked tensions between the group and France due to the cancellation of a preexisting submarine agreement between Paris and Canberra.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:32 GMTOne Israeli Dead After West Bank Shooting
18:31 GMTWhite House Says AUKUS, Climate Leadership Among Top Foreign Policy Achievements of 2021
18:26 GMTBiden’s Build Back Better Reportedly Stalled Into 2022 Amid Stanch Resistance From Joe Manchin
18:17 GMTEMA Approves Additional Production Site for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
18:05 GMTJake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch
17:48 GMTDaesh Killed Record Number of People Outside Syria, Iraq in 2020, US State Department Says
17:38 GMTUS Unveils Legal Trigger for War With Russia
17:25 GMT'Shifty Schiff'? Top House Dem Presented Doctored Text Message at January 6 Hearing
17:18 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law
17:03 GMTECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast
17:01 GMTRoyal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
16:52 GMTSheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'
16:41 GMTOne Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest
16:18 GMTUK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says
16:05 GMTMelania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children
15:51 GMTHarry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination
15:46 GMTSwitzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official
15:44 GMT'US is Utterly Dishonest': Why Tehran Won't Accept Partial Removal of Sanctions by Washington
15:40 GMT'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
15:30 GMTSpain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma