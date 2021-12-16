Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/us-navy-joins-air-force-in-discharging-service-members-over-covid-vaccine-noncompliance-1091558172.html
US Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
US Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek on Tuesday confirmed that 27 airmen were among the first to be discharged from the service over their failure to obey an... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T03:31+0000
2021-12-16T03:26+0000
us department of defense (dod)
us air force
us navy
us military
covid-19
vaccine mandate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091557632_0:245:3071:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_8331048ed4e834a3c56f870b8f3ad43c.jpg
On Wednesday, the US Navy announced that it would enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members and begin 'administrative separation' for those who have continued to refuse to be vaccinated against the highly-contagious disease. Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel, highlighted in a December 15 memo that it is service policy that those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine "be processed for separation at the earliest possible opportunity." Per the Pentagon, members of the US Navy and US Marine Corps had until November 28 to be vaccinated, while Reserve members have until December 28. Service members who have legitimate COVID-19 vaccination exemptions, or pending requests, will not be processed for separation from the service. If a service member's request for exemption is denied, the individual must begin their vaccination series within five days of being notified. Active-duty troops, or members of the reserve full-time support community who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine will have their administrative separation process expedited in order to "maximize speed and equity in achieving a fully vaccinated force," according to the naval administrative message, or NAVAMIN. Sailors who refuse the vaccine and have less than six years of service qualify for an honorable discharge and will have the opportunity to go before a board of inquiry or an administrative separation (ADSEP) board. Sailors refusing the vaccine with more than six years of service are eligible to appear before an ADSEP board or board of inquiry. The former board is offered to enlistees, while the latter is reserved for officers. Sailors who choose this option cannot receive a discharge lower than 'general,' which may impact a service member's benefits. The Pentagon has reported that, as of December 10, around 96.4% of eligible active-duty personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The US Navy's enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate comes just a day after the US Air Force revealed that 27 airmen had been discharged over their refusal to get the jabs. According to USAF data, over 1,000 service members have refused the vaccine.
Insanity rules Murika. Global Research newsletter. 12.15.21. Whistleblower Emergency (ER) Doctor Talks About Spike in Strokes after Vaccine Rollout and Increased Dimer Levels Indicating New Blood Clots. WHY is NOBODY listening to the data?
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091557632_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1662c8c1a31ce356b02ad433d7edf93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of defense (dod), us air force, us navy, us military, covid-19, vaccine mandate

US Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance

03:31 GMT 16.12.2021
© USMC/Lance Cpl. Kristy OrdonezU.S. Navy Lt. Craig Wilcox, a company commander assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), left, waits for U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Rodolfo Mena, a maintenance management chief assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st MLG, I MEF, right, to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at the walk in clinic at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, April 29, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19
U.S. Navy Lt. Craig Wilcox, a company commander assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), left, waits for U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Rodolfo Mena, a maintenance management chief assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st MLG, I MEF, right, to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at the walk in clinic at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, April 29, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© USMC/Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek on Tuesday confirmed that 27 airmen were among the first to be discharged from the service over their failure to obey an order requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The active-duty members in question did not have exemptions and refused to be vaccinated by the November 2 deadline.
On Wednesday, the US Navy announced that it would enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members and begin 'administrative separation' for those who have continued to refuse to be vaccinated against the highly-contagious disease.
Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel, highlighted in a December 15 memo that it is service policy that those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine "be processed for separation at the earliest possible opportunity."
Per the Pentagon, members of the US Navy and US Marine Corps had until November 28 to be vaccinated, while Reserve members have until December 28.
Service members who have legitimate COVID-19 vaccination exemptions, or pending requests, will not be processed for separation from the service. If a service member's request for exemption is denied, the individual must begin their vaccination series within five days of being notified.
Active-duty troops, or members of the reserve full-time support community who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine will have their administrative separation process expedited in order to "maximize speed and equity in achieving a fully vaccinated force," according to the naval administrative message, or NAVAMIN.
"While the vast majority of Navy service members have already received the vaccine, it remains in the interest of the Navy to encourage remaining Navy service members to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible and, at such time, consider them for retention," Nowell said in a quoted statement.
Sailors who refuse the vaccine and have less than six years of service qualify for an honorable discharge and will have the opportunity to go before a board of inquiry or an administrative separation (ADSEP) board.
© US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh CoteCmdr. Ronald Cappellini, Naval Air Station Sigonella executive officer, receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster from Lt. j.g. Aracely Duerkop, during a mass-immunization exercise on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Dec. 7, 2021.
Cmdr. Ronald Cappellini, Naval Air Station Sigonella executive officer, receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster from Lt. j.g. Aracely Duerkop, during a mass-immunization exercise on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Dec. 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
Cmdr. Ronald Cappellini, Naval Air Station Sigonella executive officer, receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster from Lt. j.g. Aracely Duerkop, during a mass-immunization exercise on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Dec. 7, 2021.
© US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Cote
Sailors refusing the vaccine with more than six years of service are eligible to appear before an ADSEP board or board of inquiry. The former board is offered to enlistees, while the latter is reserved for officers. Sailors who choose this option cannot receive a discharge lower than 'general,' which may impact a service member's benefits.
The Pentagon has reported that, as of December 10, around 96.4% of eligible active-duty personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The US Navy's enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate comes just a day after the US Air Force revealed that 27 airmen had been discharged over their refusal to get the jabs. According to USAF data, over 1,000 service members have refused the vaccine.
121001
Discuss
Popular comments
Insanity rules Murika. Global Research newsletter. 12.15.21. Whistleblower Emergency (ER) Doctor Talks About Spike in Strokes after Vaccine Rollout and Increased Dimer Levels Indicating New Blood Clots. WHY is NOBODY listening to the data?
Thomas Turk
16 December, 07:47 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:25 GMTRT German Shows European Audiences News From Different Perspective, Russian Lawmaker Says
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
03:31 GMTUS Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
02:39 GMTUS Backs Turkish-Armenian Steps to Normalize Ties, Raises Concerns Over Karabakh Tensions
02:12 GMTReport Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
01:48 GMTVideo: Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'
01:40 GMTBiden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
00:29 GMTUS Investigated Possible Role of Soviet Union in John Kennedy's Assassination - Archives
YesterdayNWS Issues Multi-State Tornado Warnings for US Midwest as Twisters Touch Down in Nebraska, Iowa
YesterdayIAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
YesterdayNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
YesterdayVideos: Armed Gunmen Reportedly Surround Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh's Office in Tripoli
YesterdayEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
YesterdayBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
YesterdayGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF