US Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance

On Wednesday, the US Navy announced that it would enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members and begin 'administrative separation' for those who have continued to refuse to be vaccinated against the highly-contagious disease. Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel, highlighted in a December 15 memo that it is service policy that those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine "be processed for separation at the earliest possible opportunity." Per the Pentagon, members of the US Navy and US Marine Corps had until November 28 to be vaccinated, while Reserve members have until December 28. Service members who have legitimate COVID-19 vaccination exemptions, or pending requests, will not be processed for separation from the service. If a service member's request for exemption is denied, the individual must begin their vaccination series within five days of being notified. Active-duty troops, or members of the reserve full-time support community who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine will have their administrative separation process expedited in order to "maximize speed and equity in achieving a fully vaccinated force," according to the naval administrative message, or NAVAMIN. Sailors who refuse the vaccine and have less than six years of service qualify for an honorable discharge and will have the opportunity to go before a board of inquiry or an administrative separation (ADSEP) board. Sailors refusing the vaccine with more than six years of service are eligible to appear before an ADSEP board or board of inquiry. The former board is offered to enlistees, while the latter is reserved for officers. Sailors who choose this option cannot receive a discharge lower than 'general,' which may impact a service member's benefits. The Pentagon has reported that, as of December 10, around 96.4% of eligible active-duty personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The US Navy's enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate comes just a day after the US Air Force revealed that 27 airmen had been discharged over their refusal to get the jabs. According to USAF data, over 1,000 service members have refused the vaccine.

