US Hypocrisy Exposed as It Massacres Civilians Abroad
US Hypocrisy Exposed as It Massacres Civilians Abroad
Secret Unit With Egregious Civilian Casualty Count Revealed, Media Makes False Equivalence In Chile Election, CIA Agents Get Away With Sex Crimes
US Hypocrisy Exposed As It Massacres Civilians Abroad
Secret Unit With Egregious Civilian Casualty Count Revealed, Media Makes False Equivalence In Chile Election, CIA Agents Get Away With Sex Crimes
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book "Leaving World War II Behind" to discuss the recently revealed "Talon Anvil" unit which is responsible for killing of civilians in Syria beyond what was already allowed by the military, politicians spreading the mythology of drone warfare as a more precise means of warfare to sanitize the image of war, and the US government's hypocrisy in presenting itself as a champion of human rights and democracy while killing civilians, attempting to extradite Julian Assange, and more.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss media coverage of the upcoming presidential election in Chile and its misleading representation of the two candidates as equally dangerous for Chile, Jose Antonio Kast's desire to return to the repression of the government of Augusto Pinochet, and the corporate media's long legacy of slanted coverage of Latin American countries and leaders who dare to stand up to exploitation.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, Sputnik News correspondent to discuss the uncovering sex crimes committed by employees of the CIA and the Department of Justice's inaction in charging employees with crimes, the CIA's history of covering up such crimes and stopping accountability for victims, how the coverup is a defensive maneuver from the CIA to prevent other potential crimes from coming out through the judicial process, and the highly sexualized environment of the CIA.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the trauma that the capitalist system inflicts on all of us and the need for a revolutionary vision and movement to create a new world, the potential of the upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and other films, and what might come in the upcoming Black Panther film.
US Hypocrisy Exposed as It Massacres Civilians Abroad

US Hypocrisy Exposed As It Massacres Civilians Abroad
Secret Unit With Egregious Civilian Casualty Count Revealed, Media Makes False Equivalence In Chile Election, CIA Agents Get Away With Sex Crimes
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss the recently revealed “Talon Anvil” unit which is responsible for killing of civilians in Syria beyond what was already allowed by the military, politicians spreading the mythology of drone warfare as a more precise means of warfare to sanitize the image of war, and the US government’s hypocrisy in presenting itself as a champion of human rights and democracy while killing civilians, attempting to extradite Julian Assange, and more.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss media coverage of the upcoming presidential election in Chile and its misleading representation of the two candidates as equally dangerous for Chile, Jose Antonio Kast’s desire to return to the repression of the government of Augusto Pinochet, and the corporate media’s long legacy of slanted coverage of Latin American countries and leaders who dare to stand up to exploitation.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, Sputnik News correspondent to discuss the uncovering sex crimes committed by employees of the CIA and the Department of Justice’s inaction in charging employees with crimes, the CIA’s history of covering up such crimes and stopping accountability for victims, how the coverup is a defensive maneuver from the CIA to prevent other potential crimes from coming out through the judicial process, and the highly sexualized environment of the CIA.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the trauma that the capitalist system inflicts on all of us and the need for a revolutionary vision and movement to create a new world, the potential of the upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and other films, and what might come in the upcoming Black Panther film.
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
