US, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
US, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
The reinstatement of Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister of Sudan under a November political agreement marks an initial step in restoring the nation’s path toward democracy, the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE said.
2021-12-16T14:58+0000
2021-12-16T15:00+0000
sudan
us
democracy
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091143488_0:0:2730:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_83f21b05e5eaae40abb8769073b8730d.jpg
“This is a first step to resolving Sudan’s political challenges and returning the country to its transition to democracy based on the 2019 Constitutional Document,” the statement read. “We urge signatories to live up to the commitments made in the [November 21] political agreement. In this respect, we note with appreciation the recent releases of political detainees, and the establishment of a committee of investigation to ensure that those responsible for violence against protestors are held accountable.”The November agreement came on the heels of an October coup that threatened to end unravel plans for a democratic government that followed the April 2019 ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.
sudan
sudan, us, democracy

US, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy

14:58 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 16.12.2021)
People hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021.
People hold Sudanese flags during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, November 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / EL TAYEB SIDDIG
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The reinstatement of Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister of Sudan under a November political agreement marks an initial step in restoring the nation's path toward democracy, the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"This is a first step to resolving Sudan's political challenges and returning the country to its transition to democracy based on the 2019 Constitutional Document," the statement read. "We urge signatories to live up to the commitments made in the [November 21] political agreement. In this respect, we note with appreciation the recent releases of political detainees, and the establishment of a committee of investigation to ensure that those responsible for violence against protestors are held accountable."
The November agreement came on the heels of an October coup that threatened to end unravel plans for a democratic government that followed the April 2019 ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.
