International
Twist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star
Twist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star
Barcelona have no interest in signing French star Paul Pogba as part of a package deal, Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Thursday.
2021-12-16T06:36+0000
2021-12-16T06:37+0000
Barcelona have no interest in signing French star Paul Pogba as part of a package deal, a prospect mooted by the highly respected Mino Raiola, the super agent of both the French player and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Thursday.Apparently, Raiola pitched the idea to Barca president Joan Laporta in their recent meeting to shore up the Catalan giants' chances of landing the Norwegian at Camp Nou next year.However, with the former La Liga champions struggling with their finances and newly-appointed manager Xavier Hernandez not so keen on Pogba, considering Barca is on the hunt for a world class forward to overcome their problems up front, the proposal has found no takers at the club.According to the media outlet, Xavi has literally vetoed Pogba's potential deal with Barcelona.It is not the first time that Pogba has been linked with a move to the Catalans. In 2015, current club president Laporta went all out to secure his arrival at Barcelona from Juventus, but failed in his efforts due to the Italian side's rigid stance over his price. But this time, his valuation doesn't seem to be a hindrance. Seemingly, Pogba isn't a priority in Xavi's scheme of things as the legendary midfielder not only wants to rebuild Barca but is eager to see his team return to its winning ways. Like the Catalonia-based side, Pogba's own situation isn't ideal, with his Manchester United contract set to expire next summer.Pogba's role at United has taken a beating in recent days, especially after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and Ralf Rangnick took charge of the Red Devils as interim coach.As per the calculations of the English press, Rangnick will not go out of his way to persuade players who are not considered to be loyal to the club.Even after nearly five years at Old Trafford, Pogba has not been able to cement his position in the side and for the past one year, there has been intense speculation that he might return to his old team - Juventus in 2022.
Twist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star

06:36 GMT 16.12.2021
Manchester United's France's midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021.
Manchester United's France's midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Atalanta and Manchester United at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
After suffering perhaps their biggest setback in almost two decades as their captain Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona's problems have escalated to an unprecedented level. To stop their continuing slide, the iconic club's management is now planning to buy some of the biggest names during the winter transfer window.
Barcelona have no interest in signing French star Paul Pogba as part of a package deal, a prospect mooted by the highly respected Mino Raiola, the super agent of both the French player and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Thursday.
Apparently, Raiola pitched the idea to Barca president Joan Laporta in their recent meeting to shore up the Catalan giants' chances of landing the Norwegian at Camp Nou next year.
However, with the former La Liga champions struggling with their finances and newly-appointed manager Xavier Hernandez not so keen on Pogba, considering Barca is on the hunt for a world class forward to overcome their problems up front, the proposal has found no takers at the club.
According to the media outlet, Xavi has literally vetoed Pogba's potential deal with Barcelona.
It is not the first time that Pogba has been linked with a move to the Catalans. In 2015, current club president Laporta went all out to secure his arrival at Barcelona from Juventus, but failed in his efforts due to the Italian side's rigid stance over his price.
But this time, his valuation doesn't seem to be a hindrance. Seemingly, Pogba isn't a priority in Xavi's scheme of things as the legendary midfielder not only wants to rebuild Barca but is eager to see his team return to its winning ways.
Like the Catalonia-based side, Pogba's own situation isn't ideal, with his Manchester United contract set to expire next summer.
Pogba's role at United has taken a beating in recent days, especially after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and Ralf Rangnick took charge of the Red Devils as interim coach.
As per the calculations of the English press, Rangnick will not go out of his way to persuade players who are not considered to be loyal to the club.
Even after nearly five years at Old Trafford, Pogba has not been able to cement his position in the side and for the past one year, there has been intense speculation that he might return to his old team - Juventus in 2022.
