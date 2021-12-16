Registration was successful!
Trouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
Trouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez renewed their relationship this year after a 17-year hiatus. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
"[Lopez] is pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn't want to be dragged into this", a source told Page Six."She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben's kids. It's reckless and cavalier of him," the source added.Affleck told Stern that he had been feeling trapped in his marriage, which ended in 2015, when the couple officially announced their split.The Hollywood actor also suggested that he and Garner would've been "at each other's throats", had they stayed married.Garner, who hasn't commented on the interview yet, famously took Ben to rehab in 2018, 3 years after they broke up.Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance this year after both ended their long-term relationships. The couple used to date in the early 2000s and were preparing to wed, but in September 2003, a day before the nuptials, it became known that the two had broken up.Ben Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005; they have three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. The couple separated in 2015 but only finalised their divorced in 2018.
Trouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez renewed their relationship this year after a 17-year hiatus.
Jennifer Lopez is said to be fuming over Ben Affleck's interview with radio shock jock legend Howard Stern, where he said that he would "probably still be drinking" if he'd stayed married to his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.
“[Lopez] is pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this", a source told Page Six.
“She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and cavalier of him,” the source added.
Affleck told Stern that he had been feeling trapped in his marriage, which ended in 2015, when the couple officially announced their split.
“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” Ben Affleck said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
The Hollywood actor also suggested that he and Garner would've been "at each other's throats", had they stayed married.
Garner, who hasn't commented on the interview yet, famously took Ben to rehab in 2018, 3 years after they broke up.
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance this year after both ended their long-term relationships. The couple used to date in the early 2000s and were preparing to wed, but in September 2003, a day before the nuptials, it became known that the two had broken up.
Ben Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005; they have three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. The couple separated in 2015 but only finalised their divorced in 2018.
