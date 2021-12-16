Registration was successful!
Switzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official
Switzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official
Swiss public prosecutors found a Swiss citizen guilty of economic espionage for trying to obtain the banking data of a former German intelligence chief, Swiss radio RTS said on Thursday
2021-12-16T15:46+0000
2021-12-16T15:46+0000
switzerland
espionage
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107749/19/1077491926_0:23:1281:743_1920x0_80_0_0_d4161f1186738de60039d480586d2ae1.jpg
Daniel Moser, 58, was fined a total of 63,000 francs ($68,000), according to a November ruling seen by RTS. His lawyer told the broadcaster he was satisfied with the verdict and would not appeal.The Attorney General's office found that a German journalist asked Moser to compile data on the Swiss accounts of German secret service chief August Hanning between summer 2014 and February 2015.The Swiss brought him three pages' worth of banking information that he obtained through a third person, but the data later turned out to be fake.Moser received 157,000 francs as a payment for his efforts. The journalist passed the information on to a former German private investigator, who reportedly alerted the Swiss authorities.
switzerland, espionage

Switzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official

15:46 GMT 16.12.2021
CC0 / / Spy
Spy - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
CC0 / /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swiss public prosecutors found a Swiss citizen guilty of economic espionage for trying to obtain the banking data of a former German intelligence chief, Swiss radio RTS said on Thursday.
Daniel Moser, 58, was fined a total of 63,000 francs ($68,000), according to a November ruling seen by RTS. His lawyer told the broadcaster he was satisfied with the verdict and would not appeal.
The Attorney General’s office found that a German journalist asked Moser to compile data on the Swiss accounts of German secret service chief August Hanning between summer 2014 and February 2015.
The Swiss brought him three pages' worth of banking information that he obtained through a third person, but the data later turned out to be fake.
Moser received 157,000 francs as a payment for his efforts. The journalist passed the information on to a former German private investigator, who reportedly alerted the Swiss authorities.
100000
