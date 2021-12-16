'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
© REUTERS / Handout .U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.
Epstein’s ex-cellmate also reportedly declared he has “no doubt” that Jeffrey’s death in August 2019 was a suicide.
Bill Mersey, the former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, shared details about the late financier’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre where he met his end, columnist Cindy Adams reveals in an article published in the New York Post.
According to Adams, the material she discloses in "condensed" form was sent to her by Mersey "right after" Epstein’s demise
"The prison was abuzz with our new felon," Mersey reportedly reminisced. "He talked finance, saying, ‘Stocks are like women. You have to study to see what makes them happy. Observe their reaction to international news. Then you can predict their movements and that’s how you win’. "
He also claimed that Epstein was "soft as a pillow" and not prepared for the conditions at the prison where "inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves."
"He requested protective custody. He was scared and he did not get over it. Handling prison constantly occupied his mind. To sleep he’d place an orange prison sock over his eyes," Mersey claimed.
Regarding the circumstances of Epstein’s death, Mersey reportedly said that he has "no doubt" that it was a suicide.
"The assumption he had killed himself was reinforced when another inmate reported that in the wee hours he’d heard the sound of tearing sheets from Jeffrey’s cell in which he’d been left all alone after this bunky had been returned to the general population," he alleged. "Nobody killed him. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. No reason not to believe it. That Jeffrey Epstein killed himself I have no doubt."
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.