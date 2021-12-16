Registration was successful!
'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
Epstein’s ex-cellmate also reportedly declared he has “no doubt” that Jeffrey’s death in August 2019 was a suicide. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
Bill Mersey, the former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, shared details about the late financier’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre where he met his end, columnist Cindy Adams reveals in an article published in the New York Post.According to Adams, the material she discloses in "condensed" form was sent to her by Mersey "right after" Epstein’s demiseHe also claimed that Epstein was "soft as a pillow" and not prepared for the conditions at the prison where "inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves."Regarding the circumstances of Epstein’s death, Mersey reportedly said that he has "no doubt" that it was a suicide.Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.
That picture of eppy show the porker as he really was, a wrinkled old rich perv who bought justice as its for sale in USA
Andrei Dergalin
Epstein's ex-cellmate also reportedly declared he has "no doubt" that Jeffrey's death in August 2019 was a suicide.
Bill Mersey, the former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, shared details about the late financier’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre where he met his end, columnist Cindy Adams reveals in an article published in the New York Post.
According to Adams, the material she discloses in "condensed" form was sent to her by Mersey "right after" Epstein’s demise
He also claimed that Epstein was "soft as a pillow" and not prepared for the conditions at the prison where "inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves."

"He requested protective custody. He was scared and he did not get over it. Handling prison constantly occupied his mind. To sleep he'd place an orange prison sock over his eyes," Mersey claimed.
He also claimed that Epstein was "soft as a pillow" and not prepared for the conditions at the prison where "inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves."
"He requested protective custody. He was scared and he did not get over it. Handling prison constantly occupied his mind. To sleep he’d place an orange prison sock over his eyes," Mersey claimed.
Regarding the circumstances of Epstein’s death, Mersey reportedly said that he has "no doubt" that it was a suicide.
"The assumption he had killed himself was reinforced when another inmate reported that in the wee hours he’d heard the sound of tearing sheets from Jeffrey’s cell in which he’d been left all alone after this bunky had been returned to the general population," he alleged. "Nobody killed him. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. No reason not to believe it. That Jeffrey Epstein killed himself I have no doubt."
Ghislaine Maxwell May Think Epstein Was Murdered in Prison, Brother Suggests
12 December, 15:04 GMT
Ghislaine Maxwell May Think Epstein Was Murdered in Prison, Brother Suggests
12 December, 15:04 GMT
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.
132001
Discuss
Popular comments
That picture of eppy show the porker as he really was, a wrinkled old rich perv who bought justice as its for sale in USA

Cundee
16 December, 19:02 GMT
Cundee
16 December, 19:02 GMT
000000
