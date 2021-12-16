https://sputniknews.com/20211216/soft-as-a-pillow-epstein-told-inmates-in-prison-how-to-predict-womens-movements--media-1091577517.html

'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media

'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media

Epstein’s ex-cellmate also reportedly declared he has “no doubt” that Jeffrey’s death in August 2019 was a suicide. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

Bill Mersey, the former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, shared details about the late financier’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre where he met his end, columnist Cindy Adams reveals in an article published in the New York Post.According to Adams, the material she discloses in "condensed" form was sent to her by Mersey "right after" Epstein’s demiseHe also claimed that Epstein was "soft as a pillow" and not prepared for the conditions at the prison where "inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves."Regarding the circumstances of Epstein’s death, Mersey reportedly said that he has "no doubt" that it was a suicide.Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.

Cundee That picture of eppy show the porker as he really was, a wrinkled old rich perv who bought justice as its for sale in USA 0

