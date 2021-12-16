https://sputniknews.com/20211216/sheena-bora-case-jailed-mother-of-killed-indian-woman-claims-her-daughter-is-alive-in-kashmir-1091576839.html

Sheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'

Sheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'

In a new twist to the sensational murder case of Sheena Bora, the prime suspect, her mother Indrani Mukerjea has now claimed that her daughter -- who was killed in 2012 -- is apparently alive and currently in India's Kashmir Valley.Mukherjea wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director saying that she spoke to a government official in Byculla Women's Jail in Mumbai who told her that she met her daughter in Kashmir.She urged the CBI to probe the claims and look for her daughter in the valley.While the CBI has not reacted to the letter, Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R. Khan told Indian media that she has no details of what her client wrote in the correspondence. Many believe that Mujherjea's alleged letter holds no value as multiple forensic reports and statements of eyewitnesses and the accused given to the CBI confirm that the body, then exhumed by the police, was Bora's.The conclusive report also confirmed that Bora was strangled to death. Sheena Bora Murder CaseOn 24 April, 2012, Sheena Bora, an executive working for Mumbai Metro One, was allegedly abducted and murdered. Her mother Indrani Mukerjea has become the prime suspect along with her then-second husband, media tycoon Peter Mukherjea.The murder mystery came to light in 2015 when Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun – he allegedly told the police that he had witnessed the murder of Bora who was strangled by her mother Mukherjea in the car. He also revealed where her body had been disposed of. The investigation later revealed that Mukherjea had two children – Sheena Bora and Mikhail – with her ex-live-in partner, Siddhartha Das. She had left her children in Guwahati and moved to Mumbai where she later married media baron Peter Mukerjea. When Bora learned about her mother, she moved to Mumbai. However, her mother didn't acknowledge Bora as her child and instead referred to her as her sibling in public. Bora allegedly blackmailed her mother, which is thought to be the reason she murdered her.In the past six years, the CBI has filed multiple charges against the accused and the trial started in 2017, with around 60 witness statements recorded.While Mukerjea has been in jail for more than six years now as an undertrial prisoner, Peter Mukerjea was granted bail by a Special CBI Court in February 2020.

