'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters

Teachers throughout the Indian state of Punjab have been demanding regularisation of services, more employment, and better salaries since August. Since 1... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have slammed Congress, the ruling party in the Indian state of Punjab, after a video surfaced on social media showing several female protesters being dragged and assaulted by the police.The video shows Punjab police assaulting protesting teachers and gagging them by stuffing pieces of cloth in their mouths. Those targeted included female protesters who raised slogans against State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi. The incident occurred as teachers protested on Tuesday during the state chief's rally.Condemning the police action, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Aman Arora told Sputnik, "This shows the real face of Congress, what they think of people's problems. A shameful act by state police. The state government should initiate an inquiry into this."BJP politician Maninder Singh Sirsa and former lawmaker tweeted the video, writing, "Had it happened in any BJP-ruling state, the opposition would have called this 'Death of Democracy.' But when it happened in Congress-ruled Punjab during the State Chief's rally, senior Congress politicians Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were silent. It's quite shameful."Another BJP politician – Priti Gandhi – attacked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her campaign on women empowerment in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.Elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.This is not the first time that the state chief has faced such a protest; on Monday, Punjab chief Channi was greeted by black flag-waving teachers from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar District.Last month, unemployed teachers held a protest ahead of his address at a public gathering in Barnala District. The protesters were later detained.

