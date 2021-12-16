https://sputniknews.com/20211216/shameful-punjab-opposition-slams-ruling-congress-after-police-action-against-female-protesters-1091564838.html
'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
Teachers throughout the Indian state of Punjab have been demanding regularisation of services, more employment, and better salaries since August. Since 1... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T12:38+0000
2021-12-16T12:38+0000
2021-12-16T12:38+0000
punjab
india
congress
indian national congress
congress
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091574268_21:0:1434:795_1920x0_80_0_0_c74ea50ed60a42459c68472c5e1f54fa.jpg
Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have slammed Congress, the ruling party in the Indian state of Punjab, after a video surfaced on social media showing several female protesters being dragged and assaulted by the police.The video shows Punjab police assaulting protesting teachers and gagging them by stuffing pieces of cloth in their mouths. Those targeted included female protesters who raised slogans against State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi. The incident occurred as teachers protested on Tuesday during the state chief's rally.Condemning the police action, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Aman Arora told Sputnik, "This shows the real face of Congress, what they think of people's problems. A shameful act by state police. The state government should initiate an inquiry into this."BJP politician Maninder Singh Sirsa and former lawmaker tweeted the video, writing, "Had it happened in any BJP-ruling state, the opposition would have called this 'Death of Democracy.' But when it happened in Congress-ruled Punjab during the State Chief's rally, senior Congress politicians Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were silent. It's quite shameful."Another BJP politician – Priti Gandhi – attacked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her campaign on women empowerment in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.Elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are scheduled to be held next year.This is not the first time that the state chief has faced such a protest; on Monday, Punjab chief Channi was greeted by black flag-waving teachers from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar District.Last month, unemployed teachers held a protest ahead of his address at a public gathering in Barnala District. The protesters were later detained.
punjab
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091574268_123:0:1183:795_1920x0_80_0_0_102e1b5f4756eef009af641a674eff2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
punjab, india, congress, indian national congress, congress, india
'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Teachers throughout the Indian state of Punjab have been demanding regularisation of services, more employment, and better salaries since August. Since 1 December, all teachers' unions under the Teacher Democratic Front (TDF) name have been protesting in the rallies and campaigns organised by the state's ruling party, Congress.
Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have slammed Congress, the ruling party in the Indian state of Punjab
, after a video surfaced on social media showing several female protesters being dragged and assaulted by the police.
The video shows Punjab police assaulting protesting teachers and gagging them by stuffing pieces of cloth in their mouths. Those targeted included female protesters who raised slogans against State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi.
The incident occurred as teachers protested on Tuesday during the state chief's rally.
Condemning the police action, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Aman Arora told Sputnik, "This shows the real face of Congress, what they think of people's problems. A shameful act by state police. The state government should initiate an inquiry into this."
BJP politician Maninder Singh Sirsa and former lawmaker tweeted the video, writing, "Had it happened in any BJP-ruling state, the opposition would have called this 'Death of Democracy.' But when it happened in Congress-ruled Punjab during the State Chief's rally, senior Congress politicians Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
were silent. It's quite shameful."
Another BJP politician – Priti Gandhi – attacked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her campaign on women empowerment in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab
are scheduled to be held next year.
This is not the first time that the state chief has faced such a protest; on Monday, Punjab chief Channi was greeted by black flag-waving teachers from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar District.
Last month, unemployed teachers held a protest ahead of his address at a public gathering in Barnala District. The protesters were later detained.