https://sputniknews.com/20211216/senate-passed-defense-bill-includes-funds-for-new-agency-aimed-at-probing-ufo-sightings---report-1091582282.html

Senate-Passed Defense Bill Includes Funds for New Agency Aimed at Probing UFO Sightings - Report

Senate-Passed Defense Bill Includes Funds for New Agency Aimed at Probing UFO Sightings - Report

A government report on UFO sightings released this June concluded that there was no "single explanation" for over 140 occurrences recorded by military... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-16T20:54+0000

2021-12-16T20:54+0000

2021-12-16T20:54+0000

aliens

us

us budget

ufo

defense budget

budget

us pentagon

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091582792_0:141:2374:1476_1920x0_80_0_0_c299f75f35adabb44c5031b30331dcc5.jpg

A provision buried deep in the $770 billion yearly defense bill passed by the US Senate on Wednesday asks for the establishment of a new agency to investigate UFO sighting reports.According to The New York Post's report, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines must establish an "office, organizational structure, and authorities to address unidentified aerial phenomena" within 180 days of President Joe Biden signing the bill into law, according to Section 1683 of the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2022.The new agency would, among other things, "evaluate links between unidentified aerial phenomena and adversarial foreign governments, other foreign governments, or nonstate actors," and the risks these occurrences pose to the US.According to the outlet, it will also be required to make annual reports to "the appropriate congressional committees" and provide confidential briefings to the committees twice a year.Last week, Marik von Rennenkampff, a former analyst with the US Department of State's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, reportedly suggested that Congress has essentially revived the so-called "one-percent doctrine" (which implies if there is even a minimal chance that a threat exists, the government must act as if the threat is real). But according to the expert, compared to the "catastrophic consequences" of the doctrine initiated by the Bush administration in 2001, "Congress’s bold approach to UFOs amounts to a comparatively minuscule, low-risk investment that may finally unravel an enduring mystery."The Pentagon announced last month that it had formed the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group to supervise UFO investigations, which some opponents have criticized as an attempt to limit transparency on the topic.

https://sputniknews.com/20211211/us-congress-move-on-ufo-investigations-heralds-revival-of-one-percent-doctrine--report-1091445465.html

Thomas Turk ..and it will TOTALLY ignore, as it has up till now.. the over 1000 face to face recorded chats of various human ets with Swiss Meier, even two 300 year young ladies, Asket and Nara, from the twin Dal Universe. Under Billy's Contacts on his site theyfly dot com. These contacts since 1943 were mainly the now completed mission.. to pass on the Laws of The Creation, under the Goblet of Truth on his site, on which their previous Prophets failed. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

aliens, us, us budget, ufo, defense budget, budget, us pentagon, military