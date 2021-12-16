Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/royal-air-force-fighter-jet-shoots-down-drone-in-syria-1091579015.html
Royal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
Royal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
A British Royal Air Force fighter jet has shot down a small unmanned aircraft in Syria in what is the air force's first air-to-air missile firing in the United Kingdom's military campaign against Daesh
2021-12-16T17:01+0000
2021-12-16T17:01+0000
terrorism
drone
uk royal air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/93/1079209353_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d7c5d6f53e00e97a3cdfa9e12a267e7d.jpg
The engagement took place on Tuesday when drone activity was confirmed above the US At Tanf military base, with RAF Typhoons tasked with investigating during a patrol. The drone was downed with an Advanced Short Range Air to Air Missile, despite its small size.The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In late 2017, IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations continue.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/93/1079209353_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91be631e49fbab02338377f09a203e9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
terrorism, drone, uk royal air force

Royal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria

17:01 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Petros KaradjiasIn this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 photo, a Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF, Akrotiri, British air forces for a mission in Iraq.
In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 photo, a Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF, Akrotiri, British air forces for a mission in Iraq. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - A British Royal Air Force fighter jet has shot down a small unmanned aircraft in Syria in what is the air force's first air-to-air missile firing in the United Kingdom's military campaign against Daesh (aka IS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia), the UK Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The engagement took place on Tuesday when drone activity was confirmed above the US At Tanf military base, with RAF Typhoons tasked with investigating during a patrol. The drone was downed with an Advanced Short Range Air to Air Missile, despite its small size.
"A Royal Air Force Typhoon has shot down a small hostile drone in Syria which posed a threat to Coalition forces in the area. This unprecedented event was the first operational air-to-air engagement conducted by an RAF Typhoon, and also the first RAF air-to-air missile firing during Operation SHADER – the UK’s contribution to the Global Coalition against Daesh [IS]," the ministry said in a statement.
The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In late 2017, IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations continue.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:03 GMTECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast
17:01 GMTRoyal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
16:52 GMTSheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'
16:41 GMTOne Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest
16:18 GMTUK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says
16:05 GMTMelania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children
15:51 GMTHarry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination
15:46 GMTSwitzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official
15:44 GMT'US is Utterly Dishonest': Why Tehran Won't Accept Partial Removal of Sanctions by Washington
15:40 GMT'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
15:30 GMTSpain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma
15:26 GMT'Treasure Trove' That May Help 'Date Events' in Martian Crater Found by NASA's Perseverance Mission
15:02 GMTStudy Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
15:00 GMTGermany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022
14:58 GMTUS, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
14:17 GMTEU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
14:11 GMTFrench Regulator Orders Clearview to Stop Harvesting Private Data Online
14:07 GMTIndia Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says
14:06 GMTWhy FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
13:58 GMTUS Slaps Sanctions on China-based Entities Accused of Working on 'Brain-control Weaponry'