Royal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria

A British Royal Air Force fighter jet has shot down a small unmanned aircraft in Syria in what is the air force's first air-to-air missile firing in the United Kingdom's military campaign against Daesh

The engagement took place on Tuesday when drone activity was confirmed above the US At Tanf military base, with RAF Typhoons tasked with investigating during a patrol. The drone was downed with an Advanced Short Range Air to Air Missile, despite its small size.The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In late 2017, IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations continue.

