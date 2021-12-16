Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/report-uncovers-chinese-telecom-giant-huaweis-large-catalog-of-surveillance-products-1091557190.html
Report Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
Report Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
A review of more than 100 Huawei marketing presentations reveals the company has developed and pitched technologies to the Chinese government that can identify individuals by voice, monitor targeted individuals and supervise the prisoner labor schedules.
2021-12-16T02:12+0000
2021-12-16T02:07+0000
china
huawei
uyghurs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082496997_0:144:3071:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_343b9faa7695553490bd21aad7893cf0.jpg
A review of more than 100 Huawei marketing presentations reveals that the company has developed and pitched technologies to the Chinese government that can identify individuals by voice, monitor targeted individuals and supervise the prisoner labor schedules.The review highlighted five PowerPoint slides that marketed Huawei technologies designed for public surveillance: voice recording analysis, prison and detention center monitoring, location tracking, Xinjiang surveillance, and corporate monitoring.A slide was found that details a Huawei voice recording analysis management platform. The display shows how the service would take a target’s voice and run it through a voiceprint recognition engine to identify instances of the targeted person’s communications.The system was co-developed by Huawei and artificial-intelligence iFlytek. iFlytek was placed on a sanctions list by the US Commerce Department in October 2019 for human rights violations against Uyghurs, after it was discovered that the company had forced Uyghurs to make voice recordings.The slide says the service is for national security and defense.Huawei also created a marketing presentation for their prison and detention center monitoring systems. Created in collaboration with Hewei, the Huawei and Hewei Smart Prison Unified Platform integrates surveillance technology such as cameras and software to manage detainees.A slide details its successful implementation in prisons in Inner Mongolia, Shanxi province, and the Xinjiang region.Huawei touts it smart-location tracking services as able to track targets through electronic means, license plate identification, facial recognition, and a target’s relationship network to allow authorities centralized trailing.The tracking services are thought to already be in use by the public security department of Guangdong. The province is home to approximately 126 million people.The report did not find Huawei directly touting its role in the surveillance of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, although it found examples of the ‘One Person One File’ facial recognition method being used in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, to capture supposed criminals.Huawei purportedly developed and tested an “Uyghur alarm” that would alert authorities when a Uyghur would appear in a designated area. The company has continuously downplayed its direct involvement in Beijing’s persecution of the Uyghur people.One of the more interesting discoveries was Huawei’s development of corporate monitoring systems to track consumers and employees. One service uses cameras and software to conduct human skeletal analysis to determine individual behavior. The service can then alert companies if an employee is sleeping, using their phone, or is away from their work area.Turning the same cameras onto customers, it can quickly generate a demographic profile. According to the presentation, “It identifies customers’ portraits as they walk by, such as gender, clothing, occupation, etc., and accurately delivers specific product introductions to different customers.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210624/us-senate-panel-approves-bill-to-ban-goods-linked-to-forced-labour-from-uyghurs-in-china-1083234612.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/chinese-foreign-ministry-rejects-cnn-whistleblowers-allegations-of-uyghur-torture-1089869147.html
An article of israeloamerican propaganda based on the biased writing in a zio-media media rag that specializes in promoting propaganda. Thumbs down.
1
At least Huawei is not involved in rape and dehumanization of detainees in Guantanamo. Maybe Washington Post should examine what kind of software and hardware the US government is using there and in the secret prisons throughout the world.
1
2
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082496997_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca35ca6cc0a68d5c2a8d1d8512b44511.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, huawei, uyghurs

Report Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products

02:12 GMT 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALY SONGA Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021
A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALY SONG
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Documents recovered by The Washington Post reveal that Chinese Telecom giant Huawei has marketed its technologies to aid in population and corporate surveillance. One product has touted its success in China’s far west Xinjiang region, where Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur people has garnered international condemnation.
A review of more than 100 Huawei marketing presentations reveals that the company has developed and pitched technologies to the Chinese government that can identify individuals by voice, monitor targeted individuals and supervise the prisoner labor schedules.
The review highlighted five PowerPoint slides that marketed Huawei technologies designed for public surveillance: voice recording analysis, prison and detention center monitoring, location tracking, Xinjiang surveillance, and corporate monitoring.
A slide was found that details a Huawei voice recording analysis management platform. The display shows how the service would take a target’s voice and run it through a voiceprint recognition engine to identify instances of the targeted person’s communications.
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. The U.S. Customd snd Border Protection on Wednesday said it will block imports from a major Chinese producer of cotton goods for its suspected use of workers detained as part of a crackdown on ethnic minorities in China's northwest - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2021
US Senate Panel Approves Bill to Ban Goods Linked to Forced Labour From Uyghurs in China
24 June, 17:25 GMT
The system was co-developed by Huawei and artificial-intelligence iFlytek. iFlytek was placed on a sanctions list by the US Commerce Department in October 2019 for human rights violations against Uyghurs, after it was discovered that the company had forced Uyghurs to make voice recordings.
The slide says the service is for national security and defense.
Huawei also created a marketing presentation for their prison and detention center monitoring systems. Created in collaboration with Hewei, the Huawei and Hewei Smart Prison Unified Platform integrates surveillance technology such as cameras and software to manage detainees.
A slide details its successful implementation in prisons in Inner Mongolia, Shanxi province, and the Xinjiang region.
Huawei touts it smart-location tracking services as able to track targets through electronic means, license plate identification, facial recognition, and a target’s relationship network to allow authorities centralized trailing.
The tracking services are thought to already be in use by the public security department of Guangdong. The province is home to approximately 126 million people.
The report did not find Huawei directly touting its role in the surveillance of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, although it found examples of the ‘One Person One File’ facial recognition method being used in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, to capture supposed criminals.
A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects CNN Whistleblower's Allegations of Uyghur Torture
12 October, 15:53 GMT
Huawei purportedly developed and tested an “Uyghur alarm” that would alert authorities when a Uyghur would appear in a designated area. The company has continuously downplayed its direct involvement in Beijing’s persecution of the Uyghur people.
One of the more interesting discoveries was Huawei’s development of corporate monitoring systems to track consumers and employees. One service uses cameras and software to conduct human skeletal analysis to determine individual behavior. The service can then alert companies if an employee is sleeping, using their phone, or is away from their work area.
Turning the same cameras onto customers, it can quickly generate a demographic profile. According to the presentation, “It identifies customers’ portraits as they walk by, such as gender, clothing, occupation, etc., and accurately delivers specific product introductions to different customers.”
160100
Discuss
Popular comments
An article of israeloamerican propaganda based on the biased writing in a zio-media media rag that specializes in promoting propaganda. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
16 December, 05:30 GMT1
100000
At least Huawei is not involved in rape and dehumanization of detainees in Guantanamo. Maybe Washington Post should examine what kind of software and hardware the US government is using there and in the secret prisons throughout the world.
TTruth-Teller
16 December, 05:35 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:39 GMTUS Backs Turkish-Armenian Steps to Normalize Ties, Raises Concerns Over Karabakh Tensions
02:12 GMTReport Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
01:48 GMTVideo: Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'
01:40 GMTBiden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
00:29 GMTUS Investigated Possible Role of Soviet Union in John Kennedy's Assassination - Archives
YesterdayNWS Issues Multi-State Tornado Warnings for US Midwest as Twisters Touch Down in Nebraska, Iowa
YesterdayIAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
YesterdayNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
YesterdayVideos: Armed Gunmen Reportedly Surround Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh's Office in Tripoli
YesterdayEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
YesterdayBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
YesterdayGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF
YesterdayBiden Delivers Remarks in Kentucky After Viewing Aftermath of Deadly Tornadoes
YesterdayRussia in Contact With US Over Gunfire Incident in California Involving 'Illegal Russian Migrants'
YesterdaySeX-Files: DoJ Report Details Several FBI Officials 'Solicited' Prostitutes During Overseas Trips
YesterdayFederal Reserve Says to Double Taper of US Stimulus From January
YesterdayUS Workers Suffering From ‘Long Covid’ Could Qualify as Disabled, New EEOC Guidance Says
YesterdayThe More BoJo Runs Into Trouble, the Better the Odds Are For Labour in Next Election, Academic Says
YesterdayUS National Archives Releases Additional 1,491 Documents on John F. Kennedy Assassination