Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/queen-elizabeth-ii-reportedly-cancels-pre-christmas-lunch-with-family-1091571683.html
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
The Queen reportedly cancels pre-Christmas lunch with family over rising COVID cases.
2021-12-16T11:26+0000
2021-12-16T11:58+0000
queen elizabeth ii
lunch
christmas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/03/1080652185_0:165:3072:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_79a805cee92693e5fb6161c822251c0a.jpg
Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a family pre-Christmas lunch, ITV reported on Thursday.According to Sky News, the decision was made as a precaution amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the UK. Rebecca English, Royal Editor with the Daily Mail, tweeted that "the Queen is regretful, but feels it is the right thing to do."Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the cancelled arrangements.Every year, the Queen traditionally invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at a Christmas lunch before she departs for her Christmas stay at Sandringham. Last year's gathering was also cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday, the UK recorded 78,610 confirmed new Covid cases which is the highest number since the pandemic started.
Who cares?
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/03/1080652185_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69a83cacf6392fd832e4eeb33ef77ea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth ii, lunch, christmas

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family

11:26 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 16.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsIn this image released Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo, while recording her annual Christmas Day message to the nation, at Windsor Castle, England
In this image released Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo, while recording her annual Christmas Day message to the nation, at Windsor Castle, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
This is understood as a precautionary measure to avoid putting people's Christmas plans at risk amid a growing number of Omicron cases in the country.
Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a family pre-Christmas lunch, ITV reported on Thursday.
According to Sky News, the decision was made as a precaution amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the UK.
Rebecca English, Royal Editor with the Daily Mail, tweeted that "the Queen is regretful, but feels it is the right thing to do."
Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the cancelled arrangements.
Every year, the Queen traditionally invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at a Christmas lunch before she departs for her Christmas stay at Sandringham. Last year's gathering was also cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.
On Wednesday, the UK recorded 78,610 confirmed new Covid cases which is the highest number since the pandemic started.
304000
Discuss
Popular comments
Who cares?
Emris Rex
16 December, 14:39 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say
11:41 GMTBank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
11:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
11:07 GMTIllegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video
10:19 GMTRussian Investment in US Treasuries Plummets to New Low
10:01 GMTUS Navy Says 5 Iranian Drug Smugglers Saved From Sinking Vessel in Gulf of Oman
09:59 GMTRussia Not Involved in Khangoshvili’s Murder, Believes Sokolov Innocent, Foreign Ministry Says
09:58 GMTMaxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
09:50 GMTIndian Cabinet Reportedly Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21
09:30 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
09:17 GMTYouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch