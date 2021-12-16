https://sputniknews.com/20211216/queen-elizabeth-ii-reportedly-cancels-pre-christmas-lunch-with-family-1091571683.html

2021-12-16T11:26+0000

2021-12-16T11:26+0000

2021-12-16T11:58+0000

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a family pre-Christmas lunch, ITV reported on Thursday.According to Sky News, the decision was made as a precaution amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the UK. Rebecca English, Royal Editor with the Daily Mail, tweeted that "the Queen is regretful, but feels it is the right thing to do."Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the cancelled arrangements.Every year, the Queen traditionally invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at a Christmas lunch before she departs for her Christmas stay at Sandringham. Last year's gathering was also cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday, the UK recorded 78,610 confirmed new Covid cases which is the highest number since the pandemic started.

