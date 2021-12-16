https://sputniknews.com/20211216/presidents-putin-and-xi-hold-virtual-meeting-biden-administration-poll-numbers-crater-1091556960.html

Presidents Putin and Xi Hold Virtual Meeting; Biden Administration Poll Numbers Crater

Presidents Putin and Xi Hold Virtual Meeting; Biden Administration Poll Numbers Crater

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a virtual meeting in which they discussed mutual security threats. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the virtual meeting between the Russian and Chinese leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a virtual meeting in which they discussed mutual security threats.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. A Responsible Statecraft article argues that President Biden's attempt to appease the hard-line Israelis has failed because they are fundamentally opposed to any detente between the US and Iran. Also, the US is allegedly preparing alternatives for when the JCPOA talks fail.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss troubles in the Biden administration. One year in, the President is facing dismal poll numbers and a vice-presidential public relations disaster. Also, the left flank of the Democrat party is upset because the president has failed to keep virtually any of his campaign promises, the economy is flailing, and his foreign policy is dangerously drifting towards multiple conflicts.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss voting rights. Over 200 members of the Democratic caucus are coming together to press the president to push for the passage of the voting rights bill. Many are asking that the Senate delay holiday recess as a pressure tactic on those who oppose the legislation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Another Lebanese official has spoken out in opposition to the Saudi-led war on Yemen. Also, Naftali Bennett is backing Israel's shoot to kill policy towards Palestinian civilians.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Through its reckless use of economic sanctions, the US is pushing Nicaragua and other nations in the Global South to ally with China and Russia. Also, Honduras seems to be breaking free from US hegemony and might be the next nation to look Eastward for economic partners.Dr. David Oulaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia-China relations. Russia and China have announced that they are coming together to create a new financial system that is outside of the purview of the US. This appears to be a move to bypass the Biden Administration's threats to disconnect adversaries from the SWIFT international payment system.William J. Astore, retired lieutenant USAF colonel and a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, joins us to discuss US military spending. Our hosts talk with William Astore about his new article regarding the "mushroom cloud" of military spending. Astore looks at recent failures in US foreign policy and examines how military spending has increased regardless of the outcomes of the myriad of military engagements that the US is prosecuting.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

