Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/one-third-of-us-leveraged-loans-sold-in-2021-are-high-risk-reports-say-1091574847.html
One Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
One Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
A third of leveraged loans sold to investors in the US debt market in 2021 were issued to companies that borrowed above the recommended limit, the Financial Times reported Thursday.
2021-12-16T13:38+0000
2021-12-16T13:38+0000
us
loan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083385127_43:0:1920:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_71679968801eb524c6cc348668095f8c.jpg
A record 33% of the 954 high-risk loans issued by the end of November had a debt-to-earnings ratio of more than six, above the threshold set by US financial regulators in 2013.The debt burden of this magnitude raises concerns for most industries, the newspaper reported. Fears are that if the US economy shrinks or borrowing rates increase it could become unmanageable and accelerate the decline of indebted business, according to the FT.Dennis Kelleher, the president of the Better Markets group that advocates for stricter Wall Street oversight, told FT that the amount of leverage in the US financial system was "insane.""It has created a ticking time bomb," he was quoted as saying.The computer and electronics industry now makes up the largest share of leveraged loans — more than 20% of the market, up from 13% in 2013. The services and leasing sector is also heavily indebted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083385127_288:0:1696:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_35ae6f6c99a2b9790a1c7a89a67049ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, loan

One Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say

13:38 GMT 16.12.2021
© Photo : PixabayAn iPhone placed next to packs of US dollar banknotes
An iPhone placed next to packs of US dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A third of leveraged loans sold to investors in the US debt market in 2021 were issued to companies that borrowed above the recommended limit, the Financial Times reported Thursday.
A record 33% of the 954 high-risk loans issued by the end of November had a debt-to-earnings ratio of more than six, above the threshold set by US financial regulators in 2013.
The debt burden of this magnitude raises concerns for most industries, the newspaper reported. Fears are that if the US economy shrinks or borrowing rates increase it could become unmanageable and accelerate the decline of indebted business, according to the FT.
Dennis Kelleher, the president of the Better Markets group that advocates for stricter Wall Street oversight, told FT that the amount of leverage in the US financial system was "insane."
"It has created a ticking time bomb," he was quoted as saying.
The computer and electronics industry now makes up the largest share of leveraged loans — more than 20% of the market, up from 13% in 2013. The services and leasing sector is also heavily indebted.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:58 GMTUS Sanctions Three Firms 'Supplying, Attempting to Supply' Components for Iran's Weapons Programmes
13:55 GMT‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
13:38 GMTOne Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
13:24 GMTNecrophiliac Killer Who Murdered Two Women, Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses to Die in Prison
13:18 GMTThousands Hold Protests Demanding Withdrawal of Indian Army from Remote Nagaland Province
13:01 GMTOver 400,000 US Households Suffer Power Outage Caused by Storm
12:38 GMT'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say
11:41 GMTBank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
11:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
11:07 GMTIllegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video