Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/one-dead-as-storm-brings-hurricane-force-winds-to-great-plains-and-midwest-1091577467.html
One Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest
One Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest
A driver was killed when his semitrailer rolled onto its side after being struck by high winds on southbound Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, the Iowa State Patrol reported.
2021-12-16T16:41+0000
2021-12-16T16:41+0000
deadly tornadoes in us
us
hurricane
iowa
storm
A driver was killed when his semitrailer rolled onto its side after being struck by high winds on southbound Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, the Iowa State Patrol reported.A wave of powerful storms has swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unusually warm temperatures, triggering hurricane-force winds of 75mph or higher in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.According to Yale Climate Connections, the unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were caused due in part by record-high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.This comes after several US states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, and Kentucky were hit by tornadoes last weekend, claiming the lives of more than 85 people. US President Joe Biden visited Kentucky, where tornadoes have turned out the deadliest, to see the damage and meet with families in the most affected areas.
Is earth beginning to fight back and rid itself of the evil parasites off its body?
us, hurricane, iowa, storm

One Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest

16:41 GMT 16.12.2021
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US
Aftermath of powerful tornadoes that hit Kentucky, US - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Subscribe
Wednesday saw the most reports of hurricane-force winds in the Plains states since 2004, the Storm Prediction Centre said.
A driver was killed when his semitrailer rolled onto its side after being struck by high winds on southbound Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, the Iowa State Patrol reported.
A wave of powerful storms has swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unusually warm temperatures, triggering hurricane-force winds of 75mph or higher in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.
“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year...But to have this happen in December is really abnormal,” Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said, as quoted by ABC News.
According to Yale Climate Connections, the unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were caused due in part by record-high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.
This comes after several US states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, and Kentucky were hit by tornadoes last weekend, claiming the lives of more than 85 people. US President Joe Biden visited Kentucky, where tornadoes have turned out the deadliest, to see the damage and meet with families in the most affected areas.
100010
Discuss
Popular comments
Is earth beginning to fight back and rid itself of the evil parasites off its body?
Zeke Aln
16 December, 20:04 GMT
000000
