https://sputniknews.com/20211216/one-dead-as-storm-brings-hurricane-force-winds-to-great-plains-and-midwest-1091577467.html

One Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest

One Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest

A driver was killed when his semitrailer rolled onto its side after being struck by high winds on southbound Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

2021-12-16T16:41+0000

2021-12-16T16:41+0000

2021-12-16T16:41+0000

deadly tornadoes in us

us

hurricane

iowa

storm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091467217_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_782c038e017402dc30c02c9a8d37aba8.jpg

A driver was killed when his semitrailer rolled onto its side after being struck by high winds on southbound Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, the Iowa State Patrol reported.A wave of powerful storms has swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unusually warm temperatures, triggering hurricane-force winds of 75mph or higher in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota.According to Yale Climate Connections, the unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were caused due in part by record-high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.This comes after several US states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, and Kentucky were hit by tornadoes last weekend, claiming the lives of more than 85 people. US President Joe Biden visited Kentucky, where tornadoes have turned out the deadliest, to see the damage and meet with families in the most affected areas.

Zeke Aln Is earth beginning to fight back and rid itself of the evil parasites off its body? 0

1

iowa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, hurricane, iowa, storm