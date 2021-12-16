https://sputniknews.com/20211216/necrophiliac-killer-who-murdered-two-women-sexually-abused-over-100-corpses-to-die-in-prison-1091574357.html

Necrophiliac Killer Who Murdered Two Women, Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses to Die in Prison

David Fuller, who murdered Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987 while also sexually abusing scores of female corpses, including those of children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years will live out the rest of his days behind bars.

David Fuller, who murdered Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987 while also sexually abusing scores of female corpses, including those of children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years will live out the rest of his days behind bars.The former hospital electrician was handed two whole-life sentences for the murders, with a concurrent 12-year term for his other crimes.Justice Cheema-Grubb addressed Fuller during the sentencing, saying:The judge referred to Fuller as a “vulture” picking his victims from among the dead.“The depravity of what you did reveals that your conscience is seared; callused over. The sentence I am about to pass means you will spend every day of the rest of your life in prison.”Necrophiliac MurdererDavid Fuller, of Heathfield, East Sussex, 67, stalked and murdered two young women, Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.Knell was found dead in her bed, after being beaten, raped and strangled. Pierce was killed in a similar manner, with her body discovered three weeks after her abduction, in a dyke in Romney Marsh.It was only breakthroughs in DNA evidence that allowed police to arrest Fuller for what had been dubbed the “Bedsit Murders”. A subsequent search of his home uncovered a trove of images and videos on hidden hard drives, showing the man abusing bodies in morgues.Fuller, who worked in electrical maintenance, would use his swipe card to gain access to the morgues when other staff had left, often "visiting the same bodies repeatedly" to "systematically and repeatedly sexually abuse" the bodies of at least 100 women and girls in two Kent morgues over a span of 12 years.The victims of his necrophiliac attacks included a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds and a woman aged 100. According to prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC, police know the names of 82 of the victims, with another 20 remaining unidentified.UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced an independent inquiry into how David Fuller was able to get away with his crimes for so long and to look at the "national implications" of his offences.Fuller admitted to the murders and attacks during his trial. He pleaded guilty to murdering Knell and Pierce after previously admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. The man also pleaded guilty to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims, including three children, in mortuaries between 2008 and November 2020.

Uninformed The Funny thing is , a Bullet costs 1 dollar and someone would donate one for Free but no spend 1000000 and more to keep it locked up , the sick twisted thing really needs to be put down , they put down sick animals so whats so special about that thing? 0

