Music Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
Music Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
A charter plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The aircraft was carrying seven passengers, including music producer Flow La Movie, and two crew members. There were no survivors.
2021-12-16T03:40+0000
2021-12-16T04:02+0000
The charter flight, a Gulfstream IV aircraft operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, departed La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday for Miami, Florida.According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane immediately encountered problems upon takeoff. The aircraft circled Santo Domingo before making an emergency landing at Las Américas International Airport. The plane crashed near the runway and burst into flames.Of the nine deceased, six were American citizens. Producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, was one of the passengers. He produced the hit Spanish language song “Te Bote,” and his company Flow La Movie has had success growing the careers of several Puerto Rican rappers.The official video to the Te Bote Remix, featuring Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna on Youtube accrued over 2 billion views since April of 2018.The Helidosa Aviation Group, which operated the plane, issued a release shortly after the incident identifying all those aboard. An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officials have yet to determine a cause.
Pilots vaxxed.. can't handle trained-for single engined landing?
03:40 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 04:02 GMT 16.12.2021)
Screenshot captures aftermath of the December 15, 2021, plane crash in the Dominican Republic that claimed the lives of all nine passengers. Aboard the plane was famed Puerto Rican music producer 'Flow La Movie.'
Nevin Brown
A charter plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The aircraft was carrying seven passengers, including music producer Flow La Movie, and two crew members. There were no survivors.
The charter flight, a Gulfstream IV aircraft operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, departed La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday for Miami, Florida.
According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane immediately encountered problems upon takeoff. The aircraft circled Santo Domingo before making an emergency landing at Las Américas International Airport. The plane crashed near the runway and burst into flames.
Of the nine deceased, six were American citizens. Producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, was one of the passengers. He produced the hit Spanish language song “Te Bote,” and his company Flow La Movie has had success growing the careers of several Puerto Rican rappers.
The official video to the Te Bote Remix, featuring Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna on Youtube accrued over 2 billion views since April of 2018.
The Helidosa Aviation Group, which operated the plane, issued a release shortly after the incident identifying all those aboard.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officials have yet to determine a cause.
Pilots vaxxed.. can't handle trained-for single engined landing?
Thomas Turk
16 December, 07:49 GMT
