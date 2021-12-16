https://sputniknews.com/20211216/moscow-to-announce-response-measures-to-expulsion-of-diplomats-from-berlin-in-near-future-1091565942.html

Moscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future

Moscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future

"These will be symmetrical measures, absolutely adequate ... They will be officially announced in the near future," Zakharova told the RT DE broadcaster.At the same time, the diplomat noted that Moscow is open for dialogue for constructive and effective work with the new German foreign minister.On Wednesay, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The defence insists on the lack of evidence base, the decision on the appeal has not yet been made.After the verdict, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

