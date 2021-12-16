Registration was successful!
Moscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future
Moscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future
Moscow will announce response measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Berlin in the near future
2021-12-16T08:43+0000
2021-12-16T08:43+0000
"These will be symmetrical measures, absolutely adequate ... They will be officially announced in the near future," Zakharova told the RT DE broadcaster.At the same time, the diplomat noted that Moscow is open for dialogue for constructive and effective work with the new German foreign minister.On Wednesay, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The defence insists on the lack of evidence base, the decision on the appeal has not yet been made.After the verdict, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
world, russia, germany, diplomats

Moscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future

08:43 GMT 16.12.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankA view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers
A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will announce response measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Berlin in the near future, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
"These will be symmetrical measures, absolutely adequate ... They will be officially announced in the near future," Zakharova told the RT DE broadcaster.
At the same time, the diplomat noted that Moscow is open for dialogue for constructive and effective work with the new German foreign minister.
On Wednesay, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The defence insists on the lack of evidence base, the decision on the appeal has not yet been made.
After the verdict, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
