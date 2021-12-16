Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/melania-trump-back-in-public-eye-with-digital-tokens-of-artwork-to-help-foster-children-1091578472.html
Melania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children
Melania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children
Former US First Lady Melania Trump has launched a platform for the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
2021-12-16T16:05+0000
2021-12-16T16:05+0000
melania trump
art
nft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105643/18/1056431879_0:0:2401:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4159b9f0b471cb492dd192f09774f0.jpg
The first NFT in the series, entitled "Melania’s Vision", is a watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon featuring the former first lady’s cobalt blue eyes and includes an audio recording of a message of hope from her that will go on sale on melaniatrump.com until December 31, priced approximately at $150 a piece. NFTs are a special kind of crypto-asset where each token is unique, unlike "fungible" assets like Bitcoin and dollar bills, which are the same in appearance and value for each piece. Because they are each of a kind, NFTs can be used to legitimize ownership of digital assets such as artworks, recordings and virtual homes or pets.Trump said she will release her NFTs featuring digital and physical artwork, as well as fashion accessories, in regular intervals through auctions scheduled from January. A portion of the proceeds will assist children aging out of the foster care system.Prior to this, the wife of former President Donald Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House in January after his election loss to Joe Biden in November 2020.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105643/18/1056431879_0:0:2251:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a74ea39ec7271a3d7fe4b344bf026ae3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
melania trump, art, nft

Melania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children

16:05 GMT 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterFirst lady Melania Trump steps from her motorcade vehicle
First lady Melania Trump steps from her motorcade vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US First Lady Melania Trump has launched a platform for the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or customized digital images, that she said will embody her "passion for the arts" and whose proceeds will partially go to assist foster children.
The first NFT in the series, entitled "Melania’s Vision", is a watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon featuring the former first lady’s cobalt blue eyes and includes an audio recording of a message of hope from her that will go on sale on melaniatrump.com until December 31, priced approximately at $150 a piece.
"Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development to thrive after they age out of the foster community," she said in a statement.
NFTs are a special kind of crypto-asset where each token is unique, unlike "fungible" assets like Bitcoin and dollar bills, which are the same in appearance and value for each piece. Because they are each of a kind, NFTs can be used to legitimize ownership of digital assets such as artworks, recordings and virtual homes or pets.
Trump said she will release her NFTs featuring digital and physical artwork, as well as fashion accessories, in regular intervals through auctions scheduled from January. A portion of the proceeds will assist children aging out of the foster care system.
Prior to this, the wife of former President Donald Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House in January after his election loss to Joe Biden in November 2020.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:03 GMTECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast
17:01 GMTRoyal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
16:52 GMTSheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'
16:41 GMTOne Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest
16:18 GMTUK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says
16:05 GMTMelania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children
15:51 GMTHarry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination
15:46 GMTSwitzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official
15:44 GMT'US is Utterly Dishonest': Why Tehran Won't Accept Partial Removal of Sanctions by Washington
15:40 GMT'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
15:30 GMTSpain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma
15:26 GMT'Treasure Trove' That May Help 'Date Events' in Martian Crater Found by NASA's Perseverance Mission
15:02 GMTStudy Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
15:00 GMTGermany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022
14:58 GMTUS, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
14:17 GMTEU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
14:11 GMTFrench Regulator Orders Clearview to Stop Harvesting Private Data Online
14:07 GMTIndia Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says
14:06 GMTWhy FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
13:58 GMTUS Slaps Sanctions on China-based Entities Accused of Working on 'Brain-control Weaponry'