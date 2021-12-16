https://sputniknews.com/20211216/kim-kardashian-says-she-regrets-asking-ye-not-to-wear-maga-cap-1091584436.html

Kim Kardashian Says She Regrets Asking Ye Not to Wear MAGA Cap

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted that she didn't want her then-husband to wear a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap, but now she respects his decision.In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, she also called cancel culture “ridiculous.”“Why should he take that [MAGA hat] off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV?” Kardashian said. “Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”According to the 41-year-old star, the reaction to West’s cap affected her, as she isn’t really a “rule breaker” and made her criticize her ex-husband.In the interview, Kim also said that she doesn’t care about those who criticized her work with Trump on the First Step Act, which aimed to reduce the number of inmates in prison. The socialite noted that she was trying to do “the right thing.”Earlier on Thanksgiving this year, Ye revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that his wife “didn't like me wearing the red hat.”“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family,” recalled the rapper, who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

