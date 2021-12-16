Kim Kardashian Says She Regrets Asking Ye Not to Wear MAGA Cap
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYMetropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Notes on Fashion- Arrivals - New York City, U.S. – May 6, 2019 - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
West supported former US President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign. He met with him several times and was spotted on many occasions wearing a cap bearing Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan.
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted that she didn't want her then-husband to wear a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap, but now she respects his decision.
In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, she also called cancel culture “ridiculous.”
“Why should he take that [MAGA hat] off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV?” Kardashian said. “Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”
According to the 41-year-old star, the reaction to West’s cap affected her, as she isn’t really a “rule breaker” and made her criticize her ex-husband.
“I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is,” she added. “I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’"
In the interview, Kim also said that she doesn’t care about those who criticized her work with Trump on the First Step Act, which aimed to reduce the number of inmates in prison. The socialite noted that she was trying to do “the right thing.”
"I mean, my reputation over someone’s life? Destroy me then. I really don’t care. It was not even an option. And he did the right thing,” she said. “I’m really not about politics at all. It’s really about the people inside and if I can do anything—no matter if it’s Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anybody. It’s not really about being liked. If I could change someone's life, that’s what it’s about for me."
Earlier on Thanksgiving this year, Ye revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that his wife “didn't like me wearing the red hat.”
“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family,” recalled the rapper, who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”