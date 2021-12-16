Kentucky Tornado Death Toll Rises to 75, Number of Missing Down to 16

Registration was successful!
Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
The death toll from the tornados that hit the US state of Kentucky over the weekend has increased to 75 with at least one more person suspected dead and 16 more still unaccounted for, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday.
“We believe that the total loss of life thus far 75 Kentuckians though there are at least initial reports that there may be at least one more that will come out today,” Beshear said during a press conference. “The missing appears to be down to 16. That is good news.”Beshear explained that the number of those unaccounted for is an estimate since a person is considered “missing” only after they have been reported so.The latest 75th victim of the disaster died from a heart attack while working on debris removal, Beshear said.On Friday, tornadoes swept across a number of US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, claiming over 100 lives, destroying entire towns and leaving thousands of residents without water and electricity. US President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for Kentucky, the most affected of the states, and pledged to do whatever it takes to alleviate the tornadoes’ effects.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death toll from the tornados that hit the US state of Kentucky over the weekend has increased to 75 with at least one more person suspected dead and 16 more still unaccounted for, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday.
“We believe that the total loss of life thus far 75 Kentuckians though there are at least initial reports that there may be at least one more that will come out today,” Beshear said during a press conference. “The missing appears to be down to 16. That is good news.”
Beshear explained that the number of those unaccounted for is an estimate since a person is considered “missing” only after they have been reported so.
The latest 75th victim of the disaster died from a heart attack while working on debris removal, Beshear said.
On Friday, tornadoes swept across a number of US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, claiming over 100 lives, destroying entire towns and leaving thousands of residents without water and electricity. US President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for Kentucky, the most affected of the states, and pledged to do whatever it takes to alleviate the tornadoes’ effects.
