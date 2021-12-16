Sputnik goes live from Tampa, California, US where boxers Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are attending a press conference on Thursday, 16 December.The two fighters are scheduled to face each other in a rematch in Tampa on Saturday. Woodley recently confirmed he would fight Paul after Tommy Fury withdrew due to illness.Paul and Woodley previously met in the ring in Cleveland on 29 August – Paul won by split decision. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch
Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch