https://sputniknews.com/20211216/jake-paul--tyron-woodley-give-press-conference-ahead-of-boxing-rematch-1091568777.html

Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch

Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch

Boxers Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are attending a press conference on Thursday, 16 December, ahead of a Saturday's match.

2021-12-16T18:05+0000

2021-12-16T18:05+0000

2021-12-16T18:05+0000

boxing

press conference

jake paul

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091580157_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4c5237f1e05eec46fc9d5a1e7cdddf.jpg

Sputnik goes live from Tampa, California, US where boxers Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are attending a press conference on Thursday, 16 December.The two fighters are scheduled to face each other in a rematch in Tampa on Saturday. Woodley recently confirmed he would fight Paul after Tommy Fury withdrew due to illness.Paul and Woodley previously met in the ring in Cleveland on 29 August – Paul won by split decision. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Give Press Conference Ahead of Boxing Rematch 2021-12-16T18:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boxing, press conference, jake paul, видео