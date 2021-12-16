https://sputniknews.com/20211216/israels-f-16s-strike-8-missiles-at-damascus-airport-1-person-killed---russian-military-1091582173.html

Israel's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military

2021-12-16T19:34+0000

damascus

middle east

syria

russian reconciliation center

israeli f-16

"On December 16, from 1:51 to 1:59, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from the airspace over the Golan Heights struck with eight cruise missiles at targets near the Damascus International Airport," Kulit said at a briefing.He added that the Syrian air defense forces destroyed from the Pantsir-S systems seven of the eight missiles fired by Israeli fighters."As a result of the airstrike, a warehouse was damaged, one person was killed," Kulit said.

vot tak This was the israeli war criminal airstrike reported earlier, quoting info at SANA that was reported at Sputnik. The Pantsir systems used by Syria knocking down 7 of the 8 missiles is a very good performance, given all the modern countermeasures the israelis use. No doubt, as usual, the cowardly terrorists again used a nearby airliner as cover to prevent their aircraft being targeted by the Syrian AD. 1

vot tak GFYS, guardianista. 1

damascus

