Israel's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
Israel's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
Israel's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
2021-12-16T19:34+0000
2021-12-16T19:34+0000
damascus
middle east
syria
russian reconciliation center
israeli f-16
"On December 16, from 1:51 to 1:59, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from the airspace over the Golan Heights struck with eight cruise missiles at targets near the Damascus International Airport," Kulit said at a briefing.He added that the Syrian air defense forces destroyed from the Pantsir-S systems seven of the eight missiles fired by Israeli fighters."As a result of the airstrike, a warehouse was damaged, one person was killed," Kulit said.
This was the israeli war criminal airstrike reported earlier, quoting info at SANA that was reported at Sputnik. The Pantsir systems used by Syria knocking down 7 of the 8 missiles is a very good performance, given all the modern countermeasures the israelis use. No doubt, as usual, the cowardly terrorists again used a nearby airliner as cover to prevent their aircraft being targeted by the Syrian AD.
damascus, middle east, syria, russian reconciliation center, israeli f-16

Israel's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military

19:34 GMT 16.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force's F-16 fighters struck with eight cruise missiles near Damascus airport, damaged a warehouse, killed a person, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.
"On December 16, from 1:51 to 1:59, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from the airspace over the Golan Heights struck with eight cruise missiles at targets near the Damascus International Airport," Kulit said at a briefing.
He added that the Syrian air defense forces destroyed from the Pantsir-S systems seven of the eight missiles fired by Israeli fighters.
"As a result of the airstrike, a warehouse was damaged, one person was killed," Kulit said.
This was the israeli war criminal airstrike reported earlier, quoting info at SANA that was reported at Sputnik. The Pantsir systems used by Syria knocking down 7 of the 8 missiles is a very good performance, given all the modern countermeasures the israelis use. No doubt, as usual, the cowardly terrorists again used a nearby airliner as cover to prevent their aircraft being targeted by the Syrian AD.
vtvot tak
16 December, 22:53 GMT
GFYS, guardianista.
vtvot tak
16 December, 22:54 GMT
