https://sputniknews.com/20211216/india-congress-demands-resignation-of-federal-minister-over-lakhimpur-kheri-violence--video-1091564364.html

India: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video

India: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video

India’s main opposition party Congress has intensified its attack on the federally-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

2021-12-16T10:27+0000

2021-12-16T10:27+0000

2021-12-16T10:27+0000

politics

politics

narendra modi

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

politics

uttar pradesh

congress

indian national congress

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858705_0:102:3034:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_518e19cebba75b6c5196368d7f2dd055.jpg

India’s main opposition party Congress has intensified its attack on the federally-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The party also governs in UP. On Thursday, the party’s UP state unit organised a march in the state capital Lucknow to demand the resignation of federal Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.The march was led by State Congress UInit Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Sharing a video on Twitter, Lallu tweeted in Hindi: “The fight continues… for justice for farmers until the resignation of the minister.”The Congress party also tweeted in Hindi, demanding the resignation of the federal minister of state for home affairs before the assembly session.Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Narendra Modi government for not sacking Teni and said that it is the “starkest indication of government’s moral bankruptcy."There was a massive uproar in the Indian Parliament as former Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi called Teni a "criminal" and demanded that Modi should immediately sack him.The demand came from the former Congress president on the floor of the Lok Sabha (Lower House of the Parliament) two days after a special investigation team (SIT) probing the case said that the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri – during which eight people including four farmers, a journalist, and two BJP workers were killed – was a "pre-planned conspiracy."Due to massive outcry by the opposition over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of the federal minister, both houses of Parliament were adjourned until 2 pm.However, it was reported that the concerned minister is currently at the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and is holding official meetings related to his department.Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday also demanded the resignation of Teni, alleging that the federal government doesn’t want to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.He had also given adjournment notice in the Lower House of Parliament for discussing the SIT report. The SIT is seeking more severe charges against the 13 accused.The court of Lakhimpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram has already permitted the SIT to add Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons) in the FIR (First Information Report) which also names (the minister's son) Ashish Mishra as the main accused. The court also allowed relevant charges to be added under the Arms Act.The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri took place on 3 October this year amid the farmers’ protests against three contentious farm laws. It took place when a group of farmers was rallying against the visit of UP Deputy State Chief and BJP politician Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's birthplace.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

politics, politics, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, uttar pradesh, congress, indian national congress, congress, narendra modi, politics, rahul gandhi, yogi adityanath, priyanka gandhi, india