https://sputniknews.com/20211216/haiti-gas-explosion-vp-harris-corporate-whitewashing--immigration-political-polarization-1091556801.html

Haiti Gas Explosion; VP Harris Corporate Whitewashing & Immigration; Political Polarization

Haiti Gas Explosion; VP Harris Corporate Whitewashing & Immigration; Political Polarization

VP Harris announces $1.2 billion private investment for Central America. How worker and environmental exploitation may worsen the migrant crisis. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-16T09:59+0000

2021-12-16T09:59+0000

2021-12-16T09:59+0000

venezuela

haiti

cuomo

immigration

prisons

republicans

democrats

ice

kamala harris

political misfits

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091556776_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_67fb6011e1e6cc6bc0dcd9009d7d23bf.png

Haiti Gas Explosion; VP Harris Corporate Whitewashing & Immigration; Political Polarization VP Harris announces $1.2 billion private investment for Central America. How worker and environmental exploitation may worsen the migrant crisis.

Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberté, joins us to talk about the terrible tragedy that took place in Haiti this week, where at least 62 people have been killed and dozens injured after a tanker transporting gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, how fuel shortages played a role in this incident, with people lining up to collect fuel directly from the truck, and how precarity can lead people to take more risks to secure essential supplies. We also talk about new reports related to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and how he allegedly kept lists of prominent politicians and public figures that were connected to the drug trade and how this may have played a part in his killing.Maru Mora Villalpando, founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist, talks to us about the new proposal spearheaded by Vice President Kamala Harris, where she announced that corporations like Pepsi and Cargill will make multi-billion dollar investments in Central America to allegedly “solve” the root causes of immigration there. We talk about how this is neither a novel nor the right solution to the issue, since this further entrenches the cycle of labor exploitation for companies that have already been there and have either eroded or destroyed labor and environmental regulations that, in fact, may be one of the main drivers of immigration.Shane Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about a new study published by Cornell University which argues that we may be at an actual “tipping point” where no issue imaginable can unite Republicans and Democrats again, with political polarization at an all-time high. We talk about the methodology used and how constraints on framing issues within a two-party system and our economic paradigm can reinforce current political deadlock and undermine potential avenues for cooperation.Bryan Weaver, founder and executive director of Hoops Sagrado, talks to us about Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors breaking records, Enes Kanter Freedom’s political postures, and widespread sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team workplace.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

venezuela

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

venezuela, haiti, cuomo, immigration, prisons, republicans, democrats, ice, kamala harris, political misfits, аудио, radio