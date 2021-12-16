https://sputniknews.com/20211216/fourteen-house-republican-members-press-new-twitter-ceo-on-chinese-propaganda-1091584954.html

“Today, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using Twitter - a platform that is blocked in …China - to spread its disinformation on the peaceful pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the origins of COVID, the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang, and disappearance of athletes, around the world," the letter said on Thursday.The letter was signed by congressional China Task Force chairman Michael McCaul and Representatives Andy Barr, Liz Cheney, Mike Gallagher, Michael Waltz, Darin LaHood, Guy Reschenthaler, Robert Wittman, Neal Dunn, Mark Green, Mike Garcia, Austin Scott, Diana Harshbarger and Young Kim.The 14 Republicans said they looked forward to Agrawal’s new leadership of Twitter in the hope that it would bring about a renewed, healthy discourse between Congress and the social media giant.

vot tak Naturally, it is aipac owned/operated republican scum doing this. 0

