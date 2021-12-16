Four Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say

According to broadcaster 7News, the accident occurred on the island state during the end of school year celebrations at the Hillcrest Primary School in the city of Devonport. The gust of wind reportedly tore off the bouncy castle with the children and lifted it into the air for several meters.Among the dead are two boys and two girls in the 6th grade, the media said.Five injured children were immediately hospitalized. Four of them are currently in critical condition.The number of children jumping on the castle at the time of the tragedy has not been established.Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in injured.Support and counseling are being offered to the school community and to parents of the children, the broadcaster said.The Coroners Court of Tasmania and the island's work, health and safety regulator have launched an investigation into the accident.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four schoolchildren died and five others were injured in the Australian state of Tasmania when a strong gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle trampoline into the air, causing the children to fall, media reported on Thursday.
According to broadcaster 7News, the accident occurred on the island state during the end of school year celebrations at the Hillcrest Primary School in the city of Devonport. The gust of wind reportedly tore off the bouncy castle with the children and lifted it into the air for several meters.
Among the dead are two boys and two girls in the 6th grade, the media said.
Five injured children were immediately hospitalized. Four of them are currently in critical condition.
"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss. Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon. The loss of children affects us all and our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the loved ones and the school community," Police Commissioner Darren Hine said, as quoted by 7News.
The number of children jumping on the castle at the time of the tragedy has not been established.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in injured.
Support and counseling are being offered to the school community and to parents of the children, the broadcaster said.
The Coroners Court of Tasmania and the island's work, health and safety regulator have launched an investigation into the accident.