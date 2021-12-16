https://sputniknews.com/20211216/four-children-dead-5-injured-after-falling-from-bouncy-trampoline-in-australia-reports-say-1091565463.html

Four Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say

Four Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say

Four schoolchildren died and five others were injured in the Australian state of Tasmania when a strong gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle trampoline into the air

2021-12-16T07:43+0000

2021-12-16T07:43+0000

2021-12-16T07:44+0000

asia & pacific

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105384/38/1053843881_0:55:1024:631_1920x0_80_0_0_be9090896d2bc71841bcdfc566b0b274.jpg

According to broadcaster 7News, the accident occurred on the island state during the end of school year celebrations at the Hillcrest Primary School in the city of Devonport. The gust of wind reportedly tore off the bouncy castle with the children and lifted it into the air for several meters.Among the dead are two boys and two girls in the 6th grade, the media said.Five injured children were immediately hospitalized. Four of them are currently in critical condition.The number of children jumping on the castle at the time of the tragedy has not been established.Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in injured.Support and counseling are being offered to the school community and to parents of the children, the broadcaster said.The Coroners Court of Tasmania and the island's work, health and safety regulator have launched an investigation into the accident.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, australia