Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/four-children-dead-5-injured-after-falling-from-bouncy-trampoline-in-australia-reports-say-1091565463.html
Four Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say
Four Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say
Four schoolchildren died and five others were injured in the Australian state of Tasmania when a strong gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle trampoline into the air
2021-12-16T07:43+0000
2021-12-16T07:44+0000
asia & pacific
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105384/38/1053843881_0:55:1024:631_1920x0_80_0_0_be9090896d2bc71841bcdfc566b0b274.jpg
According to broadcaster 7News, the accident occurred on the island state during the end of school year celebrations at the Hillcrest Primary School in the city of Devonport. The gust of wind reportedly tore off the bouncy castle with the children and lifted it into the air for several meters.Among the dead are two boys and two girls in the 6th grade, the media said.Five injured children were immediately hospitalized. Four of them are currently in critical condition.The number of children jumping on the castle at the time of the tragedy has not been established.Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in injured.Support and counseling are being offered to the school community and to parents of the children, the broadcaster said.The Coroners Court of Tasmania and the island's work, health and safety regulator have launched an investigation into the accident.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105384/38/1053843881_56:0:969:685_1920x0_80_0_0_f275452b7464ceb67461f274bf687dbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, australia

Four Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say

07:43 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 16.12.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance South Melbourne ambulance
 South Melbourne ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four schoolchildren died and five others were injured in the Australian state of Tasmania when a strong gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle trampoline into the air, causing the children to fall, media reported on Thursday.
According to broadcaster 7News, the accident occurred on the island state during the end of school year celebrations at the Hillcrest Primary School in the city of Devonport. The gust of wind reportedly tore off the bouncy castle with the children and lifted it into the air for several meters.
Among the dead are two boys and two girls in the 6th grade, the media said.
Five injured children were immediately hospitalized. Four of them are currently in critical condition.
"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss. Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon. The loss of children affects us all and our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the loved ones and the school community," Police Commissioner Darren Hine said, as quoted by 7News.
The number of children jumping on the castle at the time of the tragedy has not been established.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in injured.
Support and counseling are being offered to the school community and to parents of the children, the broadcaster said.
The Coroners Court of Tasmania and the island's work, health and safety regulator have launched an investigation into the accident.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, 5 Injured After Falling From Bouncy Trampoline in Australia, Reports Say
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dollar
07:31 GMTNord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says
07:28 GMTArmenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway
06:46 GMTDenmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners
06:41 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Not Planning to Attend Winter Olympics in Beijing
06:36 GMTTwist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star
06:23 GMTTrouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
06:18 GMT1971 War Anniversary: India Hails Its 'Unique' Ties With Bangladesh, Unaffected by China's Influence
06:00 GMTReport Finds Young Swedes Getting Robbed by Immigrants
05:49 GMT'Old Boris Magic Wearing Thin': Tory Rebels Warn PM of Possible Leadership Challenge 'On the Cards'
05:22 GMTNordics Knocked Down by Record COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalisation Rates
05:05 GMTVandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic