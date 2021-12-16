https://sputniknews.com/20211216/florida-airbase-evacuated-after-explosive-device-reportedly-became-loose-1091557487.html

Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'

The Homestead Air Reserve Base, in Miami-Dade county, Florida, has been evacuated Wednesday night due to a loose explosive. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

According to a briefing, an explosive device became loose and "rolled" out of its designated area. The device did not explode, but there are concerns that it could. Out of an abundance of caution, personnel was evacuated from the airbase while airmen on the base attempt to contain and secure the explosive. Officials are asking residence in the areas around the base to remain in their homes. Base officials believe the situation is under control. The type of explosive and the cause for it becoming loose have not been released.

