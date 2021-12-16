https://sputniknews.com/20211216/eu-officials-to-meet-senior-us-diplomat-after-her-visits-to-russia-ukraine-spokesman-says-1091559671.html

EU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says

EU senior officials will meet US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried following her visits to Russia and Ukraine

"HRVP [Josep] Borrell and President [Ursula] von der Leyen usually meet partners at their appropriate level. We can confirm however, that EU senior officials will meet with US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, later this week as part of the EU and US’ mutual commitment to further deepen cooperation and to jointly address foreign policy, security and global challenges," Stano said.Last Wednesday, Donfried met in Moscow with Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. Donfried arrived in Moscow from Kiev, where she met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak and deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on Donbas Andriy Kostin. It was reported that Donfried will also visit Brussels to discuss the results of the negotiations.Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

