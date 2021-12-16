Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/eu-agrees-with-moderna-on-accelerating-vaccine-deliveries-to-jumpstart-booster-programs-1091576118.html
EU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
EU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
The European Commission (EC) has agreed on Thursday with Moderna to speed up deliveries of vaccines to countries that urgently need doses for their booster programs, in particular Germany.
2021-12-16T14:17+0000
2021-12-16T14:18+0000
europe
vaccination
moderna
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083330776_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7ad806677ff2c0052c46ab5dba640a38.jpg
"Moderna agreed to anticipate the delivery of 10 million doses to December for Germany. This is the equivalent of 20 million persons receiving a booster – as only half a dose is used for a booster," the statement read.Additionally, the pharmaceutical company will deliver 25 million extra doses to Germany in the first quarter of 2022, which is equivalent to 50 million boosters, the EC said. Other countries will also benefit from accelerated Moderna vaccine deliveries at the beginning of 2022, the Commission added.The move is to ensure that the EU members can quickly roll out booster vaccination programs to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
Of course. We need more money, so let's keep pushing this pointless vaccine.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083330776_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9b3c274b83d8f4500154847b6df76a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, vaccination, moderna

EU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs

14:17 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 16.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JOSEPH PREZIOSOIn this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. - US biotech firm Moderna said on July 7, 2021 it had dosed its first participants in a human study of an mRNA vaccine that targets multiple strains of influenza. The company intends to recruit 180 adults in the United States for the Phase 1/2 portion of the trial to evaluate the safety and strength of immune response to the shot, called mRNA-1010.
In this file photo the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on on December 2, 2020, where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. - US biotech firm Moderna said on July 7, 2021 it had dosed its first participants in a human study of an mRNA vaccine that targets multiple strains of influenza. The company intends to recruit 180 adults in the United States for the Phase 1/2 portion of the trial to evaluate the safety and strength of immune response to the shot, called mRNA-1010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOSEPH PREZIOSO
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission (EC) has agreed on Thursday with Moderna to speed up deliveries of vaccines to countries that urgently need doses for their booster programs, in particular Germany.
"Moderna agreed to anticipate the delivery of 10 million doses to December for Germany. This is the equivalent of 20 million persons receiving a booster – as only half a dose is used for a booster," the statement read.
Additionally, the pharmaceutical company will deliver 25 million extra doses to Germany in the first quarter of 2022, which is equivalent to 50 million boosters, the EC said. Other countries will also benefit from accelerated Moderna vaccine deliveries at the beginning of 2022, the Commission added.
The move is to ensure that the EU members can quickly roll out booster vaccination programs to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
010001
Discuss
Popular comments
Of course. We need more money, so let's keep pushing this pointless vaccine.
Clayton S
16 December, 17:21 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:30 GMTSpain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma
15:26 GMT'Treasure Trove' That May Help 'Date Events' in Martian Crater Found by NASA's Perseverance Mission
15:02 GMTStudy Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
15:00 GMTGermany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022
14:58 GMTUS, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
14:17 GMTEU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
14:11 GMTFrench Regulator Orders Clearview to Stop Harvesting Private Data Online
14:07 GMTIndia Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says
14:06 GMTWhy FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
13:58 GMTUS Slaps Sanctions on China-based Entities Accused of Working on 'Brain-control Weaponry'
13:55 GMT‘Why Do We Give a Damn?’ GOP Lawmaker Says He’d Be Ok With Reunification of East Ukraine With Russia
13:38 GMTOne Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk, Reports Say
13:24 GMTNecrophiliac Killer Who Murdered Two Women, Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses to Die in Prison
13:18 GMTThousands Hold Protests Demanding Withdrawal of Indian Army from Remote Nagaland Province
13:01 GMTOver 400,000 US Households Suffer Power Outage Caused by Storm
12:38 GMT'Shameful': Punjab Opposition Slams Ruling Congress After Police Action Against Female Protesters
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say