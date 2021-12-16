https://sputniknews.com/20211216/english-channel-migrants-held-in-poor-conditions-at-uk-detention-centers-report-say-1091572450.html

English Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say

LONDON (Sputnik) – Migrants seeking asylum in the United Kingdom after crossing the English Channel on small boats are still experiencing "very poor treatment... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

"Despite some limited progress, detainees, including large numbers of unaccompanied children, continued to experience very poor treatment and conditions," the chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, said in a report issued after his staff made unannounced visits to detention facilities in Kent, southern England, over the last three months.Inspectors found, for example, that at one of the centers, many people, including families with young children, spent over 24 hours in tents with no sleeping facilities.They also raised concern about the inadequate follow-up attention given to two women who claimed that they had been raped and another who said she had been sold into domestic servitude.In other cases, unrelated men, women, families and unaccompanied children were regularly held together in the same facility, which according to the report, had at times resulted in significant safeguarding concerns.More than 25,600 people — a figure that is more than triple the total for last year as a whole — have illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021, according to official figures.

